Dr Margaret Awino, DCI officer making history with two PhDs, mission to transform policing

When she was growing up Dr Margaret Awino, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in charge of Central Imenti Sub County in Meru, dreamed of becoming a medical doctor.

But then, the death of her father in 2004 put paid to that dream.

“My father battled illness for eight years before passing away. Losing him was a huge personal blow, but my mother, now a widow, worked tirelessly to support us. Her strength and perseverance inspired me to keep moving forward,” she reminisced.

Awino was born and raised in Nairobi, but life changed when her father suffered a stroke, forcing the family to move back to the village.

Moving from the town to a rural setup, Awino says, brought new challenges, including having to walk long distances to school, often barefoot. And every step taught Awino the virtue of resilience.

Back in the village at Emako Primary School during my KCPE, she topped her class despite the odds stacked against her.

That early determination continued throughout her academic journey and during her undergraduate studies in Security Management and Police Studies at Kenyatta University, she graduated with first-class honours.

She has come a long way, and her father would have been proud of her.

Now after earning a PhD in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration in August, the first woman in DCI to achieve the feat, Awino is pursuing a second PhD, in International Relations and Diplomacy “to broaden my perspective beyond national security.”

Explaining her quest for another PhD, the sleuth said: “This field allows me to understand global security dynamics, international cooperation, and diplomacy, which are increasingly important in today’s interconnected world.”

She added: “International Relations and Diplomacy is actually my second PhD, which I am currently pursuing at Kenyatta University. My first PhD was in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration from Mount Kenya University. While my first doctorate deepened my understanding of the criminal justice system, leadership, and policing, I felt the need to broaden my perspective beyond national borders.”

Awino said after failing to achieve her childhood aim of doing Medicine, she opted for police service, inspired by her brother who was in it.

“Seeing his dedication and pride in service inspired me, and since I knew my dream of pursuing medicine would be difficult to achieve after my father’s death, I gradually began to develop an interest in the police career,” she said.

She added: “After losing my father, life became very challenging because he left us with nothing. Later, I learned that police recruits are paid during training, and this impressed me because it provided both financial stability and a permanent, pensionable job.”

Before joining the police service, she worked at the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU), where she frequently interacted with Central Organisation of Trade Union Secretary General, Dr Francis Atwoli.

“I used to tell him that I felt I was best placed to serve in the police service because I wanted to help people, maintain order, and promote justice. Over time, this passion grew stronger, and I realised that being a police officer was truly my calling. Today, I am proud to serve my country and community with integrity, discipline, and commitment.”

While seconded at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), she decided to pursue a Postgraduate Diploma in Forensic Science at Kenyatta University.

Later, her PhD in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration was funded by the DCI, giving her the opportunity to contribute to knowledge and policy in law enforcement at the highest level.

“The National Police Service (NPS) has been incredibly supportive throughout my academic journey, and their support has been a key pillar in my success. I began with a Diploma in Crime Management and Prevention, for which I received a scholarship when the police first collaborated with Kenyatta University. I then pursued a bachelor’s degree in Security Management and Police Studies, which I self-financed and graduated with first-class honours. Recognising my potential, Kenyatta University awarded me a scholarship to pursue a Master of Arts in Security Management and Police Studies, which further strengthened my academic foundation.”

She says; “This journey has not only been about personal achievement but also about demonstrating what is possible when dedication, opportunity, and mentorship come together.”

She says she is determined to scale more heights as she serves the country. Awino is the author of the recently released Transforming the Law Enforcers , a book she said she wrote with the aim of inspiring change and professionalism within law enforcement.

“Drawing from my experiences in the police service, my academic research, and observations within the DCI, the book emphasizes the need to transform mindsets, strengthen discipline, enhance ethical conduct, and improve efficiency in law enforcement.”

Through this work, she seeks to inspire officers to embrace change, uphold ethical standards, and serve the community with dedication, while also demonstrating how institutional reform can lead to a more effective and respected law enforcement agency.