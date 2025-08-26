Love Island USA winners Amaya and Bryan address cheating rumours (Photo: Ben Symons/ Peacock)

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, the winners of Love Island USA Season 7, opened the reunion by confronting swirling cheating rumours that had fans buzzing. The much-anticipated reunion finally aired and the drama extended well beyond the villa.

Fan-favourite winners Amaya and Bryan kicked things off by addressing allegations that had taken over social media. The couple, who got together halfway through the season, had remained relatively quiet after filming wrapped until clips surfaced online showing Bryan at a nightclub, sparking speculation about where he stood with Amaya.

Host Andy Cohen wasted no time diving into the controversy, asking Bryan directly what really happened that night, as Amaya looked on with a mix of nerves and laughter.

Bryan denied the allegations, insisting the narrative had been blown out of proportion. He explained that he was actually booked to make an appearance at the venue, citing his bartending background. However, he admitted it was a mistake to start pouring shots.

Cohen then turned to fellow Islander Chris Seeley, who was reportedly with Bryan that evening. Chris brushed off the drama with humour, joking that he “didn’t see anything,” before confirming he had advised Bryan not to worry about the public chatter, since they both knew the truth.

Amaya eventually stepped in to shut down the cheating claims herself, emphasising that their relationship had never involved betrayal. She said the two have chosen to keep things private and are focused on building together as a united front. Bryan agreed, calling their bond strong, rooted in comfort and growth.

The couple even appeared inseparable in New York not long after, where Bryan publicly dismissed the idea that he’d ever be interested in anyone besides “Amaya Papaya.”

Still, reports surfaced that just weeks after the reunion was taped, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, leaving fans uncertain whether their united stance had held up beyond the cameras.