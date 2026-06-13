From stilettos to wedges: Which heel is for you?

First, not all heels are the same. Each type has its own look and comfort level (Photo: Chat GPT)

Heels are more than just shoes. They can change your posture, boost your confidence and make even a simple outfit look polished.

For many women, the trick is choosing the right type of heel and knowing how to style it. With a few easy tips, anyone can wear heels comfortably and look great.

First, not all heels are the same. Each type has its own look and comfort level.

For instance:

Stiletto heels are thin and tall, usually between 3 and 6 inches. They are perfect for evening events, parties and formal occasions. Because they are narrow, they are less stable, so it is best to take small, careful steps.

Block heels have a thick, square base, usually 2 to 4 inches high. They are very stable and comfortable for long hours. Block heels work well for weddings, office days or any event where you will be standing or walking a lot.

Kitten heels are short and slim, about 1.5 to 2 inches high. They are great for beginners, office wear and all-day comfort while still looking elegant.

Wedges have a heel that runs under the whole foot. They are very comfortable for casual outings, outdoor events or walking on uneven ground.

Platform heels combine a high heel with a raised front sole. This reduces the angle of the foot, making very high heels easier to wear for parties and bold fashion looks.

Cone heels are wider than stilettos but narrower than block heels. They give a stylish, retro feel and work well with statement outfits.

If you are new to heels, start with low styles such as kitten or block heels. Practise walking at home before going out.

Always choose the right size. Your toes should not hang over the front, and your heel should not slip out.

When walking, take short steps, keep your back straight and roll from heel to toe. Look ahead, not down, to stay balanced.

Ankle straps or closed styles provide more support. You can also add gel insoles for extra comfort. For long events, carry a pair of flats and rest your feet when you can.

Heels can be paired with many outfits. For the office, wear block heels or kitten heels with tailored trousers, midi skirts or pencil dresses.

Neutral colours such as black, nude or tan look professional and go with almost everything.

For casual days, wedges or low block heels look great with jeans, T-shirts, maxi dresses or shorts paired with a blouse.

For evening events, stilettos or platforms work well with cocktail dresses, jumpsuits or sleek skirts. Metallic or bright colours can add drama to simple outfits.

It is also important to pay attention to proportions. With wide-leg trousers, higher heels can help keep the trousers from dragging on the ground.

With short skirts, mid-height heels can help keep the look balanced. Nude heels go with almost everything and can make the legs appear longer.

Black heels are a classic choice, while bright or printed heels can serve as the statement piece of a simple outfit.

With the right heel type and outfit pairing, you can look stylish and feel confident all day.

But remember, it ultimately comes down to personal preference.