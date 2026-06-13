Are you neglecting your lips?

The first rule is to never let your lips get dry or cracked (Photo: Gemini)

Taking care of your lips is an important part of looking and feeling your best. Many women forget their lips when doing their skincare, but lips need love too.

With the right routine, you can keep them soft, smooth and always ready for lipstick or gloss.

The first rule is to never let your lips get dry or cracked. Apply a good lip balm several times a day, especially before going outside or going to sleep.

Choose balms with ingredients like shea butter, petroleum jelly or ceramides, which help lock in moisture.

Avoid products with strong fragrances, menthol or alcohol, as they can irritate and dry out your lips. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated from the inside. Dehydration often shows first on the lips.

Also, stop licking or biting your lips. It may feel like it helps, but it actually makes them drier.

Once or twice a week, gently exfoliate your lips to remove dead skin. You can use a soft toothbrush or a sugar scrub made at home.

This makes your lips smoother and helps lipstick apply evenly. After exfoliating, always apply a thick layer of balm or petroleum jelly.

Lipstick and lip gloss can protect and beautify your lips, but choose moisturising formulas.

Matte lipsticks can be drying, so apply balm first. At night, use a rich lip mask or petroleum jelly to help repair your lips while you sleep.

Matching your lip colour with your clothes can make your look feel complete. For neutral outfits like black, white or beige, you can wear bold reds, pinks or nudes.

With bright-coloured clothes, choose a lip shade that complements rather than competes with your outfit. For example, pair a blue dress with a classic red lip or a green outfit with a warm coral.

When wearing prints or patterns, pick a lip colour that matches one of the colours in the outfit. This creates harmony.

For office or formal looks, go for subtle nudes or soft pinks. For parties, try glossy reds or deep berry shades.

Make lip care part of your daily routine, just like brushing your teeth.

With hydration, gentle care and the right colours, your lips will always look healthy, soft and stylish.