×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting

Fashion and Beauty
 By Esther Muchene | 4 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Less is more: A beginner’s guide to skin fasting
 Less is more: A beginner’s guide to skin fasting (Photo: iStock)

Is your skin feeling sensitive or reactive? It could just be overwhelmed by too many active ingredients. The solution here isn’t adding a new product, but rather strategically removing things from your routine.

This is the core principle of skin fasting, a concept that encourages a temporary break from your usual skincare regimen to allow your skin’s natural barrier to rebalance and breathe. Think of it as a structured way to give your skin the reset it needs.

Your skin sends clear signals when it’s stressed and overwhelmed, so it’s important to keep an eye out for these signs: your skin stings or turns red when you apply products you previously tolerated; you notice small, textured bumps, even though you’ve been diligent with exfoliation; your skin is producing excess oil, which suggests it’s attempting to self-regulate due to a compromised natural barrier from product overload; and lastly, the serums and moisturisers you use don’t seem to be as effective as they once were.

How to implement a skin fast

Before expecting instant results, it’s important to understand that skin fasting is not a permanent solution but a strategic, short-term measure. The goal is to simplify your routine to the bare essentials, giving your skin time to balance and heal itself.

A fast should typically last between 24 to 72 hours. Extended periods are not recommended unless advised by your dermatologist, as they can lead to dehydration.

The dry method: The most traditional approach involves using only water for cleansing and avoiding all toners, serums, and moisturisers.

The ‘minimalist’ method: For drier skin types, you can incorporate a gentle, non-foaming cleanser and a simple, single-ingredient, non-comedogenic oil like jojoba to prevent excessive dryness.

What are the benefits of a skin fast? The primary one is barrier repair. By removing external ingredients, you allow your skin to rebuild its natural lipid shield and restore its optimal moisture balance. Post-fast, your skin will show improved clarity and better receptivity to your products.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting
Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting
Next article
Signs you're over-hydrating your skin
Signs you're over-hydrating your skin
.

Similar Articles

Are hair oils worth the hype?
By Esther Muchene Sep. 27, 2025
Are hair oils worth the hype?
How to treat and soften cracked heels
By Esther Muchene Sep. 25, 2025
How to treat and soften cracked heels
Is your hair overprocessed? What to do
By Esther Muchene Sep. 20, 2025
Is your hair overprocessed? What to do
.

Latest Articles

Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting
Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
2h ago
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
3h ago
How often should you go for medical checkups?
Health
By Esther Muchene
4h ago
Just Charlene: The President's daughter charting own path
Living
By Ronald Kipruto
23h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Red carpet glamour: Hits and misses from the Emmys
By Molly Chebet Sep. 17, 2025
Red carpet glamour: Hits and misses from the Emmys
>Oops! Did you sleep in your makeup again?
By Esther Muchene Sep. 17, 2025
Oops! Did you sleep in your makeup again?
>Look sharp, feel fresh: Grooming tips for men on the go
By Ryan Kerubo Sep. 10, 2025
Look sharp, feel fresh: Grooming tips for men on the go
>Hits and misses: Looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs
By Molly Chebet Sep. 9, 2025
Hits and misses: Looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved