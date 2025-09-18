×
Red carpet glamour: Hits and misses from the Emmys

Fashion and Beauty
 By Molly Chebet | 10 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Red carpet glamour: Hits and misses from the Emmys
 Red carpet glamour: Hits and misses from the Emmys (Photo: Courtesy)

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California, with renowned actors and actresses in attendance. While some outfits turned heads, others remained simple. Below are some of the hits and misses:

Jenna Ortega
 Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega

The ‘Wednesday’ actress wore a Givenchy, Sarah Burton ensemble from the Fall/Winter 2025 runway. Her look featured a top made entirely of jewels and pearls and paired with a sleek black column skirt that had a thigh-high slit. The award-winning actress accessorised with jewellery from Pomellato and finished with a pair of black Christian Louboutin shoes.

Lalisa Manobal
 Lalisa Manobal

Lalisa Manobal

Popularly known as Lisa from BLACKPINK, she wore a whimsical gown from Lever Couture. The dress was a captivating shade of pink and had an abundance of cascading tulle strips and ribbon details, giving it a dreamy appearance. The gown had off-the-shoulder sleeves and a dramatic, hip-high leg slit that trailed into a train. She accessorised the look with sparkly pink heels, a dazzling gold-and-ruby Bulgari "Serpent" choker, and a matching Bulgari bracelet, ring, and earrings.

Selena Gomez
 Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

The ‘Calm down’ singer was looking radiant in a striking cherry-red gown. Her dress featured a one-shoulder, asymmetrical neckline and a dramatic trailing cape. She accessorised with magnificent diamond and ruby stud earrings from Tiffany & Co. and matching rings. Selena was accompanied by her fiancé, Benny Blanco, who looked remarkable in an all-black suit.

Sydney Sweeney
 Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney

The ‘Euphoria’ actress wore a show-stopping red Oscar de la Renta gown. The outfit featured a strapless, cleavage-baring neckline with gathered detailing and a cinched waist to create an hourglass silhouette. The gown then flared into a floor-length skirt that trailed behind her. Sweeney accessorised with a large diamond necklace and dazzling diamond earrings and rings.

Skye P. Marshall
 Skye P. Marshall

Skye P. Marshall

The American actress looked amazing in a Tony Ward creation. She wore a leg-baring outfit that was eye-catching and elegant. It consisted of a red and black bedazzled blazer paired with a complementary black net skirt.

Megan Stalter
 Megan Stalter

Megan Stalter

Known for her unique outfits at red carpets, the comedian wore a white t-shirt, blue mum jeans, black doll shoes and accessorised with a black bag written Cease Fire. Speaking to USA Today, she explained why she chose the casual outfit.

“I don't want to get recognised tonight, so I'm trying to do a lower-key look. It’s really overwhelming because I'm a huge megastar now, so it's really hard when people come up to me. So, I thought maybe the glasses and a more casual look would be, like, yeah,” she said.

Kori King
 Kori King

Kori King

The RuPaul Drag Race contestant came dressed as a Michael Jackson impersonator. King wore a red shirt, black pants, a hat and had his face modified using make-up to look like Michael Jackson. The look garnered different reactions from people on social media. 

.

