Oops! Did you sleep in your makeup again?

Fashion and Beauty
 By Esther Muchene | 10 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Oops! Did you sleep in your makeup again?
 Oops! Did you sleep in your makeup again? (Photo: iStock)

While a single night might seem harmless, consistently sleeping in makeup can have significant and lasting negative effects on the health and appearance of your skin.

The dangers of sleeping in makeup extend beyond clogged pores. Over a full night, foundation and other products mix with dirt, oil, and bacteria that accumulate on your skin throughout the day. This cocktail of impurities can then lead to a range of issues, from minor breakouts and blackheads to more severe forms of acne and inflammation.

Beyond breakouts, this habit accelerates the signs of ageing. The skin’s natural repair cycle occurs primarily at night, but when you have a layer of makeup, it creates a barrier that prevents this process from happening effectively. The presence of makeup can trap environmental pollutants and free radicals against the skin, thus contributing to oxidative stress.

This stress can, in turn, break down collagen, leading to a loss of elasticity and the premature appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, sleeping in eye makeup such as mascara and eyeliner can lead to eye irritation, styes and even eye infections.

The most effective strategy is to make your evening cleanse non-negotiable, regardless of how tired you are. Simplify your nighttime routine so that it is quick and efficient. Consider a double-cleansing method where you start with an oil-based cleanser to break down makeup and sebum, followed by a gentle, water-based cleanser to thoroughly clean the pores. Keep makeup remover wipes or micellar water on your nightstand as a last resort for nights when you are truly too tired to stand at the sink. Even better, always have them in your bag when you go out.

This provides a quick, effective alternative to leaving makeup on entirely. When you slip through, immediately proceed to a thorough cleansing. It is not enough to simply splash water on your face. A proper, deep cleanse is required to remove all the residue that has settled in your pores overnight. Follow with a gentle exfoliant to help clear any surface buildup, then a hydrating toner and a moisturiser to restore the skin’s pH balance and replenish lost moisture.

Finally, use a serum rich in antioxidants to help combat any free radical damage that may have occurred. While this routine cannot undo the full damage of a night of neglect, it is the most effective way to start the day and mitigate any potential issues.

