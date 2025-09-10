Hits and misses: Looks from the 2025 MTV VMAs

On September 7, the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took place at New York's UBS Arena. The event was filled with sparkling fashion, exciting moments, and incredible performances that created a huge buzz among fans. As much as there was no specific dress code or fashion theme, below are some of the hits and misses.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

The VMAs' award-winning artiste Doja Cat wore a short dress by Balmain. The dress had a checkered pattern in light purple and yellow. It had a low neckline and was decorated with pink jewels. She also wore yellow platform shoes and diamond jewellery. The ‘Paint the town red’ singer carried a special clutch that looked like a lipstick and was covered in crystals. Her hair was big and blonde and gave the 1980s vibe.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

The ‘Abracadabra’ singer wore a large black gown from Marc Jacobs's Fall 2025 collection. Her dramatic outfit featured a mermaid-style silhouette, voluminous sleeves, and floral lace embroidery. To finish her extraordinary look, she added a red floral headpiece with baby bangs and wore sheer black polka-dot gloves.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

The ‘Brighter Days’ singer wore a custom Fendi gown that drew inspiration from the 1980s. The strapless black dress was covered in white polka dots and featured a sweetheart neckline. Snatched at the waist, the dress flared out into a peplum with a contrasting pink and black polka-dot pattern. The dress had a slim-fitting skirt with a slit in the back, revealing her black satin peep-toe heels.

Fka Twigs

Fka Twigs

FKA Twigs donned a custom two-piece outfit that stood out from the rest. The outfit was a blood-red, long-sleeved crop top with matching pants. She also wore tall platform heels, a nose ring, and a metal grill on her teeth. Her hairstyle was the most unusual part, as it was braided to look like a pair of headphones with braids that looked like the wires. She had sleek braids in the front and spiky hair in the back, giving her a rebellious and artistic look.

Glorilla

Glorilla

Rapper GloRilla wore a plaid outfit by Helen Anthony. The look included a bustier dress and a matching cropped jacket. The plaid pattern was in shades of purple, green, and blue. The ‘Whatchu Kno’ hit maker completed the outfit with black Mary Jane shoes and white sheer socks.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

The award-winning artiste wore a red customised Valentino gown. It was sheer, skintight and floor-length and decorated strategically with sequin floral embellishments and a dramatic slit. She complemented the look with a lilac boa draped over her arms.

Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes

The veteran rapper kept his classic hip-hop in a red leather jacket, pants and matching red sneakers. The leather jacket was heavily customised with crown-shaped stickers and shiny chains.

Tyla

Tyla

The ‘Push to start’ artiste looked stunning in a special vintage Chanel outfit that was changed into a short dress. The top was a corset from an old Chanel collection and she added a pair of black shorts underneath. To complete her look, Tyla accessorised with many layers of gold jewellery from Pandora, including necklaces, bracelets, and rings. She also had on black heels and big gold hoop earrings and her hair was a short, black bob with a slightly braided side part.

Lola Young

Lola Young

Lola was donned in a vintage Chanel outfit including a pair of baggy black pants, a vintage crop top and a low-hung chain belt with oversized trinkets as part of her look. Her outfit was voted one of the worst outfits in the VMAS 2025.

Megan Stalter

Megan Stalter

She wore an over-the-top white dress that was designed to look like a Dunkin' Doughnuts cup. To complete this beverage-inspired look, she carried a studded Dunkin' cup as an accessory. Her outfit stirred a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

Sexy Red

Sexy Red

Just like her name, the American rapper came in a red short leather dress that looked like a devil costume. The dress had horned nipples, a long devil-like red tail and finished in red heels. Her outfit received backlash from some social media users and others with a contrary opinion.