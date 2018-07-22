﻿ I miss your hugs: Juliana Kanyamozi’s emotional tribute to her son on his fourth anniversary : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

“My angel has made four years in heaven”- Juliana Kanyamozi’s emotional tribute to her son

By
Derrick Oluoch

22nd Jul 2018
Juliana Kanyamozi [Courtesy]

The death of her only child saw her take impromptu retreat from work and the social scene and she says; “I’ve been through a lot. I’ve always been extremely strong. But this was beyond it. There are things that happen to you and you cannot find the perfect vocabulary to explain them. It’s that pain that leaves you helpless and no one else but God can help!” Juliana opened up a while back.

ALSO READ: Photos of Amina Abdi’s adorable family

Having lost the love of her life, her only son four years ago, Juliana remained heartbroken, unfortunately it never gets better for her.

Taking to social media, she penned a moving tribute to her late son marvelling at how amazing he was and recollecting the good times they shared.

“My angel has made four years in heaven. And it never gets any easier. I remember your silly jokes, your sense of humor, your charm, your ability to make friends of all ages and somehow engage all of them with such ease. You were just so perfect. I miss your hugs and the foot massages ????. You always told me I’m “THE BEST MUM EVER”, I don’t know what I did to deserve this compliment , I jus know I did the thing that I loved the most in the world, be your mother. God surely blessed me when he gave me you. On this day I can’t help but think about other parents who’ve just lost a child. Death may be apart of us yes, but the heartache of the loss of a child is immeasurable . May God continue to strengthen us all. RIP Keron Raphael Kabugo Atwooki ???????????????? #ForeverLoveKeron,” Her post reads.

The young Keron, aged only 11-years-old, lost the battle to asthma at Nairobi’s Agha Khan Hospital where he had been refereed to from Uganda’s Nakasero Hospital.

ALSO READ: The moving story of Muchemi: Raped, attempted suicide at 13, diagnosed with breast cancer at 19

May baby Keron continue to rest in peace

