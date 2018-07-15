﻿ Brunch meal in another level: Strawberry and cream cheese waffles : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Cooking Tips

Brunch meal in another level: Strawberry and cream cheese waffles

user-avatar
By
Chef Ali Mandhry

15th Jul 2018

ALSO READ: Ready for a brunch treat? Easy recipe for avocado crispy egg toast

Let’s take these brunch meals to the next level. How about some strawberry and cream cheese waffles? Waffles are made from leavened batter and cooked in a waffle iron, two plates that give waffles their characteristic shape and pattern.

Waffles vary in type depending on the recipe and waffle iron. My waffle recipe is made-from-scratch and will be ready in less than 20 minutes. What a fun and sweet brunch treat!

What you will need:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

4 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons white sugar

ALSO READ: These foods will make you smarter

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups warm milk

1/3 cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the toppings:

1 packet strawberries cooked in 1/2 cup sugar

Cream cheese (triangles)

ALSO READ: Weekend special recipe: Onion chicken with potatoes in herbs

Whipped cream  

What to do:

In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking powder and sugar; set aside.

Preheat waffle iron to desired temperature.

In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Stir in the milk, butter and vanilla.

Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture; beat until blended.

Grease the waffle iron with butter using a kitchen brush. Ladle the batter into the squares on the waffle iron.

Cook the waffles until golden and crisp.

Serve immediately with some whipped cream, cream cheese and strawberry sauce.

Eats
disiac
strawberry waffles

Related Stories

Ready for a brunch treat? Easy recipe for avocado crispy egg toast

Food

Ready for a brunch treat? Easy recipe for avocado crispy egg toast

By Chef Ali Mandhry

These foods will make you smarter

Healthy Eating

These foods will make you smarter

By Esther Muchene

Weekend special recipe: Onion chicken with potatoes in herbs

Food

Weekend special recipe: Onion chicken with potatoes in herbs

By Chef Ali Mandhry

Eid Mubarak: How to prepare chicken biryani this Ramathan season

Eat Out

Eid Mubarak: How to prepare chicken biryani this Ramathan season

By Chef Ali Mandhry

Perfect foods for intercourse arousal

Between The Sheets

Perfect foods for intercourse arousal

By Mara Fernandez

Eve eats: Pistachio faluda dessert

Recipes

Eve eats: Pistachio faluda dessert

By Chef Ali Mandhry

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman