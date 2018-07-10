5 unbelievably common signs you might be suffering from a panic attack

ALSO READ: Why is it very important to take vitamin C

A panic attack is an abrupt start of intense fear or discomfort that reaches a peak within minutes and includes symptoms such as palpitations, pounding heart or accelerated heart rate, sweating, trembling or shaking. Sensations of shortness of breath that can lead to serious complications or death if not managed on time.

At times confused with a heart attack, panic attacks can happen anywhere and anytime. Due to this, it can lead to anticipatory anxiety which makes one feel anxious and tense. This in turn creates fear of having future panic attacks.

The result? A phobic avoidance where you begin to fear certain situations to avoid experiencing the same again.

Caused by medical conditions and other physical causes, it can be triggered by low blood sugar, a condition known as hypoglycemia, overactive thyroid gland through a condition called hyperthyroidism, use of stimulants such as cocaine and caffeine and withdrawal of medication.

Below are some signs you might be suffering from a panic attack.

Racing heart

When one is suffering from a panic attack, they start experiencing a fast heart rate. This leads to sudden shortness of breath due to low oxygen levels in the blood and the sugar level having dropped lower than normal.

Chest pains

When you experience tightness in the chest you feel some burning sensation. The chest pains bring discomfort due to the pressure and tightening of the chest cavity muscles.

ALSO READ: I am speaking as a child learning how to speak, embarrasses me; can I get assistance?

Breathing difficulties

When the attack begins, it causes loss of breath and feeling your oxygen supply is low. Panic attacks make the heart to beat rapidly, compounded with headaches, weakness and chest pain.

Trembling and shaking

A panic attack leads to the loss of control of the hands, shoulders and lips and one begins to tremble. This is known as social anxiety disorder because of the fight or flight response due to threat experienced in that environment.

Sweating

This is a natural reaction when one is incredibly anxious. You begin to sweat uncontrollably and experience hot and cold temperatures. You will feel a sudden flush and begin to feel dizzy.