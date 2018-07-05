Photos: Philomena Kabogo, Kiambu County’s former first lady steps out in a shoe worth Ksh125,000

William Kabogo and wife

Former Kiambu governor, William Kabogo, never shies from showcasing his love for a lavish lifestyle. He former legislator is described by some as one of the richest politicians in Kenya. He owns a fleet of classy cars and speed bikes. The father of two is married Philomena Kabogo, who despite always holding him down, prefers to keep a low profile.

The Kabogo family recently stepped out to grace a relative’s wedding. Kabogo and Philomena during the wedding

It is in this occasion that Philomena took to her Instagram account to post photos from the wedding.

With my siblings#family A post shared by Philomena Kabogo (@philomenakabogo) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:37am PDT

Philomena during the wedding

When she looked all glorious and glammed up, her footwear caught our attention. The Mrs. Was donning a pair of Gucci Court heels retailed at a price of $1,250, an approximate price of Ksh.125, 000.