Not just grades, guard your children's physical, mental health too

Parenting
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 6 days ago  | 2 Min read
Not just grades, guard your children’s physical, mental health too
 Not just grades, guard your children’s physical, mental health too (Photo: iStock)

Many children are back in school this week. The cycle of early mornings, long days and late evenings for the learners will spin yet again for weeks on end. The education system is stressful, whatever the schooling stage of your children. Inevitably, there tends to be a thin line between schooling and the health of children. Keep a close watch on your children’s overall health status as they get back to school. 

Physical health is the most tangible and easiest to judge. Parents can easily identify physical symptoms that may signify some health matters. Fevers and coughs are common symptoms in children, among a multitude of other symptoms that can be related to certain medical conditions. As your children ease into the rhythm of this academic term, be mindful of any telltale symptoms that might indicate ill health, and act appropriately. 

Some health matters are elusive even in children. Mental health is one such condition that may go unnoticed, even by the most watchful parents. Schools and colleges have plenty of stress inducers. There are time-bound assignments, academic grades to achieve, and all sorts of competitive activities among peers. All of such can induce emotional turbulence in children, and mental conditions that span from depression, behavioural volatility and even self-harm. Watch out for any inexplicable changes in your children, and get it addressed pronto. 

Rather than wait for ill health to rear its ugly head, be proactive and preventive. Young children are especially predisposed to common infectious diseases. Make sure they are up to date with all the recommended vaccines. Dress them warmly for those chilly mornings and evenings. The good old home remedies for transient symptoms will allow them to continue schooling uninterrupted. Talk to them often, listen to their schooling concerns, and get them all the support they need upfront. 

Make sure your children are eating right and staying physically active. So-called metabolic conditions are easily prevented with lifestyle measures, best inculcated early in life. Their meals should be well-balanced. Aim for complex carbs, lots of greens and veggies, and lean proteins. All best, freshly made rather than processed and preserved. Their school schedules must be interspersed with lots of physical activities, which benefits their developing skeletal systems and optimises metabolic processes. The rates of childhood obesity and consequential acquired medical conditions are lower in children who eat right and stay active. 

Finally, foster your children’s social connections and leisure activities too. This provides a boost for soft skills on top of mental well-being.  

Dr Murage is a consultant gynaecologist and fertility specialist. 

