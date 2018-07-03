﻿ 1 World Cup, 2 weeks and 4 different hair styles of Neymar : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

What is in Neymar's head? 4 hair styles in less than two weeks!

user-avatar
By
Mara Fernandez

03rd Jul 2018

It was an epic match as Brazil fought their way to the quarter finals with goals from Neymar and Firmino. Tite’s team offered its best version to kick Mexico out of  the ‘Round of 16’. For many football fanatics, right now the Brazilian team is the only favorite to win the World Cup and Neymar is by far the favorite as the player though with his crazy hairstyles that he keeps changing.

ALSO READ: Bye bye De Gea: These are our new hottest goalkeepers at the World Cup

Despite the striker's impressive goal yersterday, we are still wondering, what is in Neymar’s head? He has had three different hair styles in less than two weeks (and not the common hairstyles). Has he lost a bet? Is he trying to create a new strange fashion? Are his emotions up and down like someone who is ovulating?

Well, we guess we will never have answers to our questions so we decided to collect these crazy hair styles and analyze them.

When he landed at the stadium for his very first game of this World Cup against Switzerland, his discreet performance had all cameras focus on him and it was hard to miss out on his long platinum blonde hair style.

Again, during the routine training,surprised us with a new hair look. This was similar to the previous one but he had the sides shaved and the hair was short now.

ALSO READ: In whose arms are they spending the 90 plus minutes? World Cup facts every girl should know

Despite beind a good player,Neymar comes across as one with pride and one who craves attention thanks to his ‘good acting skills’ evven in the pitch (If you've been following up the WC you'll know what i mean),

Again he treated us to a funny hair cut!!  Boom, does it look like a yummy plate of noodles? Or am I too hungry?

And finally, yesterday during the match against Mexico, he donned a more common style.  He removed the platinum blonde, getting his own natural color and a more elegant haircut. Does this mean he is taking the World Cup more serious now? We can’t wait to see him the next quarter’s game!

 

world cup
neymar
neymar in world cup
neymar hair style
chronicles of a World Cup Diva
world cup diva
world cup in style
brazil

Related Stories

Bye bye De Gea: These are our new hottest goalkeepers at the World Cup

Entertainment

Bye bye De Gea: These are our new hottest goalkeepers at the World Cup

By Mara Fernandez

In whose arms are they spending the 90 plus minutes? World Cup facts every girl should know

My Man

In whose arms are they spending the 90 plus minutes? World Cup facts every girl should know

By Tony Mochama

Men only! The ‘Babes’ of Barcelona

My Man

Men only! The ‘Babes’ of Barcelona

By Tony Mochama

Why the English team is the sweetest team of the World Cup

Entertainment

Why the English team is the sweetest team of the World Cup

By Mirror

Girl code: World Cup rules he must not break

Girl Talk

Girl code: World Cup rules he must not break

By BERYL WANGA ITINDI

The do’s and don’ts this World Cup season: Negotiating, keeping it fun in the bedroom

Between The Sheets

The do’s and don’ts this World Cup season: Negotiating, keeping it fun in the bedroom

By Maggie Gitu

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman