Sticking to a strict diet plan and exercising is not easy.

Although exercise means you burn more calories which means more kilos lost, it is not the only way to lose weight. Thank goodness!

There are other minimal efforts tips you can do without breaking a swat all the while shedding the extra pounds.

Although exercise is good for the overall health of your body, it is not the only way to lose weight.

Here are some of the ways you can lose weight without lifting a finger.

Eat a lot of proteins

Proteins have a powerful effect on our appetite. This is because they usually increase the feeling that you’re full and it reduces hunger therefore you take in fewer calories. Proteins contain several hormones including ghrelin and GLP-1, a hormone that makes one feel full and control hunger. Some examples of protein-rich foods include chicken breasts, fish, Greek yogurt, lentils, quinoa and almonds.

Eat fiber rich foods

You should include foods such as beans, oat cereals, oranges among other foods if you want to shed off some kilos. This is because fiber rich foods may increase satiety, helping you feel fuller for longer. According to studies, a special kind of fiber called viscous fiber, is particularly helpful for weight loss. It increases fullness and reduces food intake.

Drink water regularly

If you don’t want to eat too much, have a glass of water before having a meal. This will make you eat less because it reduces the immediate feeling of hunger making one feel a bit full. According to Healthline, participants who drank water before a meal lost 44% more weight over a 12-week period, compared to those who did not.

Get enough sleep and avoid stress

Both sleep and stress have an effect on appetite and weight gain. When you suffer from lack of sleep, this may disrupt the appetite-regulating hormones leptin and ghrelin while raising stress hormone, cortisol. When these hormones are disrupted they can increase your hunger and cravings for unhealthy food leading to higher calorie intake.

Take time to chew

Ever heard of eating to enjoy your food? Well, you have more reason to take time when chewing. Your brain needs time to process that you've had enough to eat. Chewing your food better makes you eat more slowly, which is associated with decreased food intake, increased fullness and smaller portions.

Reduce your portions

To reduce weight, you need to consume less the portion of food you already take. Take small servings and with time you will adjust and get used to it. if this is hard to achieve, change the size of your plate and serving spoon. You will be forced to serve less hence eat less.