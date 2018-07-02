﻿ Have a good night sleep while feeling period pain with this position : Evewoman - The Standard
Health

Sleeping position which can help ease period pain and the popular one to avoid at that time of the month

By
Mirror

02nd Jul 2018

Getting a good night sleep can be hard when you're on your period, especially if you're suffering from bad stomach cramps. Some women find it impossible to get comfortable as the pain is so bad, which can result in hours of tossing and turning.

But thankfully doctors have discovered the perfect sleeping position for that time of the month, and it can actually help to ease your cramps. And they've also found a big no-no position which you should try to avoid.

According to a number of gynecologist, the best way to sleep when you're on is in the fetal positon. Lisa Lindley told Glamour magazine : "Sleeping in the fetal position takes pressure off the abdominal muscles." It means the muscles around that area can relax, and less tension means fewer cramps, which is excellent news!

If possible, you should try and avoid sleeping on your stomach as it squeezes your uterus. This can increase the chances of you leaking during the night. But as all women know, the most important thing at that time of the month is just being comfortable,so if it works for you stick with it!

There are also lots of other things you can do before you go to bed which could help. Try taking a warm bath or shower as this can help you relax as well as relieving the pain. Popping a heat pad or hot water bottle on your tummy can also ease those nasty cramps. If these don't work, try massaging your lower tummy by using light circular motions.

