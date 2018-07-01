ALSO READ: Can self-pleasure affect my manhood?

Sex education hasn't moved with the times.

At least, according to journalist and sex writer Nadia Bokody.

Given that we live in much more sexualised world than, say, our parents, what the current curriculum provides is "frighteningly inadequate".

One area which is pretty much ignored by schools is masturbation - and Nadia maintains this is a huge mistake.

"Kids need to be learning about masturbation as soon as they hit puberty, as young as 11," she states.

The editor of She Said then explained the hard truth, "Whether we like it or not, research shows kids ARE having sex, and much of it is unprotected and had well before there is a clear understanding around how consent works."

She raised the point of how can children eventually be ready to have sex with another person if they're ashamed of their own sexual organs.

To help foster a healthy approach to sex, Nadia is advocating for masturbation to be addressed in schools.

"Masturbation is one of the safest, healthiest activities a young person can do in the privacy of their own bedroom and yet we continue to shame it and avoid discussion of it when it has the power to potentially prevent cases of sexual trauma and STDs."

Not only this, but it could help redress the imbalance there is between how we talk about male and female genitalia.

While boys are taught how to label every part of their body, young girls' genitals are "shrouded in mystery and stigma".

"Is it any wonder then that young women go into the world thinking their pleasure is a non-issue during sex?," she asks.

"Girls should be taught to label all the parts of their vaginal anatomy from as young an age as possible."

Nadia's argument also stems from the belief that schools have a responsibility to "keep children safe" and prepare them for adulthood.

"The current way we approach sexual education is deeply flawed; it essentially medicalises sex and subsequently fails to prepare young people for the more intimate human elements of it, leading to unhealthy attitudes to sex.

"The fact is, kids as young as ten are accessing porn now and taking much of their sexual cues from it.

"If schools don't take on the responsibility to educate kids about their sexuality, they are going to continue to take it from the media, which, as we all know, presents very mixed, and troubling, messages about sex."

