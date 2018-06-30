The Mwaura's. Isaac and Mukami

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and his wife Nelius Mukami took time off their schedules to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

The Mwaura’s are on a getaway in Dubai where they have been having the moment of their lives, if the photos they are sharing on social media are anything to go by.

The couple have shared photos of them driving a quad bike in a desert safari, and on a beach overlooking the Burj Khalifa:

The Mwaura’s tied the knot in June 27th, 2015 at Citam Thika Road and had their photoshoot at State House and Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

The couple have gone through some rough time, losing two of their triplets and Hon Mwaura also missing out on Jubilee Party parliamentary nomination ahead of last year’s general election.

As they share photos of them having some nice time abroad, there followers have been celebrating and wishing them well as the curious observers keep asking the whereabouts of their child, Njiru.

[Photos Courtesy]

