﻿ Senator Isaac Mwaura and wife’s beautiful getaway in Dubai as they celebrate anniversary : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Senator Isaac Mwaura and wife celebrate anniversary in Dubai

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

30th Jun 2018
The Mwaura's. Isaac and Mukami

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and his wife Nelius Mukami took time off their schedules to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

ALSO READ: Beautiful: Street couple hold wedding procession in Gikomba

The Mwaura’s are on a getaway in Dubai where they have been having the moment of their lives, if the photos they are sharing on social media are anything to go by.

The couple have shared photos of them driving a quad bike in a desert safari, and on a beach overlooking the Burj Khalifa:

The Mwaura’s tied the knot in June 27th, 2015 at Citam Thika Road and had their photoshoot at State House and Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle already pregnant?

The couple have gone through some rough time, losing two of their triplets and Hon Mwaura also missing out on Jubilee Party parliamentary nomination ahead of last year’s general election.

As they share photos of them having some nice time abroad, there followers have been celebrating and wishing them well as the curious observers keep asking the whereabouts of their child, Njiru.

 

[Photos Courtesy]

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke

Isaac Mwaura
Mukami
Wedding anniversary
wedding

Related Stories

Beautiful: Street couple hold wedding procession in Gikomba

Readers Lounge

Beautiful: Street couple hold wedding procession in Gikomba

By Derrick Oluoch

Is Meghan Markle already pregnant?

Readers Lounge

Is Meghan Markle already pregnant?

By Derrick Oluoch

Who won at the Kenya Wedding Industry Awards? Here is a list of the winners

Bridal

Who won at the Kenya Wedding Industry Awards? Here is a list of the winners

By Eve woman writer

Photo Story: Red carpet moments from the Kenya Wedding Industry Awards

Bridal

Photo Story: Red carpet moments from the Kenya Wedding Industry Awards

By Eve woman writer

Meghan Markle’s Dad finally breaks silence on missing out on the Royal wedding, admits he was jealous

Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s Dad finally breaks silence on missing out on the Royal wedding, admits he was jealous

By Wanja Mbuthia

Here is why you should not miss out on the Kenya Wedding Industry Awards

Bridal

Here is why you should not miss out on the Kenya Wedding Industry Awards

By Eve woman writer

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman