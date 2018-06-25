The BET Awards 2018, held on Sunday at Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, was complete having the funny Jamie Fox hosting the event, incredible performances from Meek Mill and J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar as the biggest winner of the night.

Despite this, we missed the presence of the two most triumphant women of the night. Beyonce, who won the award for the best female R&B/pop artist, and Cardi B, who got the best female hip hop artist award.

These are the women who rocked the red carpet at the 2018 BET: