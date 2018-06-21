Kanze Dena

Former Citizen TV news anchor, Kanze Dena held her first Press briefing on Wednesday morning as State House Deputy Spokesperson. Kanze briefed the nation on President Uhuru’s schedule for the week. The address was a little different from what we are used to as Kanze delivered the President’s itinerary in Swahili as opposed to the usual addresses made by State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu in English.

ALSO READ: President Uhuru’s message to Kanze Dena after press briefing sparks a debate online

What however caught the eyes of citizens was Kanze Dena’s wardrobe change. The Deputy Spokesperson was not donned in her usual official dresses, she made her debut dressed in a dark blue trouser-suit complete with a sky-blue shirt, giving her the ultimate power look.

Here are the photos: