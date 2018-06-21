﻿ From dresses to power suits: Kanze Dena steps out all suited up and netizens are impressed : Evewoman - The Standard
Wardrobe change: Kanze Dena stuns netizens as she steps out in power suit

Wanja Mbuthia

21st Jun 2018
Kanze Dena

Former Citizen TV news anchor, Kanze Dena held her first Press briefing on Wednesday morning as State House Deputy Spokesperson. Kanze briefed the nation on President Uhuru’s schedule for the week. The address was a little different from what we are used to as Kanze delivered the President’s itinerary in Swahili as opposed to the usual addresses made by State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu in English.

What however caught the eyes of citizens was Kanze Dena’s wardrobe change. The Deputy Spokesperson was not donned in her usual official dresses, she made her debut dressed in a dark blue trouser-suit complete with a sky-blue shirt, giving her the ultimate power look.

