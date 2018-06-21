﻿ Health reasons why you should take lemon water every morning : Evewoman - The Standard
Health

Here is why you should take lemon water first thing in the morning

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

21st Jun 2018
Lemon water

Lemon is one of the healthy citrus fruits and has quite a number of health benefits. Lemon water can be taken at any time of the day but nutrition experts have discovered that the best time to consume it is in the morning before breakfast.

According to data from the US Department of Agriculture, the juice of half a lemon contains 9.3 milligrams of vitamin C which is an antioxidant and helps in regenerating other antioxidants in the body that clears toxins and helps in maintaining healthy digestion. It also boosts the immune system which protects the body from any deficiencies. 

Another benefit of drinking lemon water in the morning is to improve organ function which promotes regular bowel movements and boosts the metabolism. Besides that it also creates an alkaline environment that helps to maintain the PH in the body.

Simply mix a cup of warm water with half a lemon and you are ready to go! You can add honey but it’s optional.

