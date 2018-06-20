ALSO READ: Important tips ladies with small breasts should know about fashion

Body-suits were a huge fashion statement in the 80’s and they are back with a bang! Body-suits are very comfortable because they flatter your waist and make you slimmer. The advantage of this trend, it can be worn for any season; suits any body size and can be paired with anything.

We have seen celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Kendall Jenner and the likes rock this trend and it’s something we want to try

Here is how to rock a body-suit:

Pair with high waist trousers

Pair with shorts

Pair under a jacket

Pair with a skirt

Pair with athletic pants