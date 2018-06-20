﻿ Four ways to rock a bodysuit like a celebrity : Evewoman - The Standard
Fashion and Beauty

How to look dashing in a body suit

Shanniq Monicah

20th Jun 2018

Body-suits were a huge fashion statement in the 80’s and they are back with a bang! Body-suits are very comfortable because they flatter your waist and make you slimmer. The advantage of this trend, it can be worn for any season; suits any body size and can be paired with anything.

 We have seen celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Kendall Jenner and the likes rock this trend and it’s something we want to try

Here is how to rock a body-suit:

  • Pair with high waist trousers

  • Pair with shorts

  • Pair under a jacket

  • Pair with a skirt

  • Pair with athletic pants

  • Pair with cropped pants
