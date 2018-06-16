﻿ The thousand dollar shoes Jacque Maribe rocked to Parliament : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Fashion and Beauty

The thousand dollar shoes Jacque Maribe rocked to Parliament

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

16th Jun 2018

ALSO READ: Ten edgy black nail designs

The feeling of being showered to expensive gifts is elating, undoubtedly the reason TV journalist Jacque Maribe got overwhelmed and shared her joy with the world.  

The beautiful reporter took to her social media to flaunt the expensive shoes she donned at work when she went to cover the 2018/2019 budget reading at Parliament Buildings.

Maribe left her followers astonished as she shared series of photos of the exclusive high heeled Christian Louboutin HC shoes.

The shoes have a whopping price tag ranging from Sh90, 000 depending on the store.

The shoes as seen on the Louboutin online store, Australia (asia.christianlouboutin.com)
The shoes as seen on ebay

In one of her captions, Maribe hinted that the shoes were a gift from her lover. However, he still remains a mystery as she is yet to reveal him.

The shoes have an amazing shape and a blue leather scalloped rim that brings distinct sensuality to the design:

ALSO READ: How to find the right blush for your skin tone

 

 

 

ALSO READ: 5 tips to make sure your nails are healthy and ready for gel application

[Photos: Courtesy]

Jacque Maribe shoes
Shoes
fashion

Related Stories

Ten edgy black nail designs

Fashion Tips

Ten edgy black nail designs

By Esther Muchene

How to find the right blush for your skin tone

Fashion Tips

How to find the right blush for your skin tone

By Esther Muchene

5 tips to make sure your nails are healthy and ready for gel application

Fashion Tips

5 tips to make sure your nails are healthy and ready for gel application

By Esther Muchene

9 stunning all white party outfits

Fashion Tips

9 stunning all white party outfits

By Esther Muchene

Video: Meet the man who unapologetically rocks six inch heels to work

Readers Lounge

Video: Meet the man who unapologetically rocks six inch heels to work

By Derrick Oluoch

5 effective ways to reduce shrinkage in natural hair

Hair

5 effective ways to reduce shrinkage in natural hair

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman