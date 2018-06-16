The thousand dollar shoes Jacque Maribe rocked to Parliament

ALSO READ: Ten edgy black nail designs

The feeling of being showered to expensive gifts is elating, undoubtedly the reason TV journalist Jacque Maribe got overwhelmed and shared her joy with the world.

The beautiful reporter took to her social media to flaunt the expensive shoes she donned at work when she went to cover the 2018/2019 budget reading at Parliament Buildings.

Maribe left her followers astonished as she shared series of photos of the exclusive high heeled Christian Louboutin HC shoes.

The shoes have a whopping price tag ranging from Sh90, 000 depending on the store. The shoes as seen on the Louboutin online store, Australia (asia.christianlouboutin.com) The shoes as seen on ebay

In one of her captions, Maribe hinted that the shoes were a gift from her lover. However, he still remains a mystery as she is yet to reveal him.

The shoes have an amazing shape and a blue leather scalloped rim that brings distinct sensuality to the design:

[Photos: Courtesy]