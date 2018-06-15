Women, I know football can result boring for us from the ‘technical’ perspective, I want to convince you to accompany your men during tonight’s game Portugal vs Spain. You cannot miss it because of these reasons:

1.Andre Silva

Andre Silva remains us of a young Cristiano Ronaldo, with his 22 years old, the Portuguese player and his baby face, was picked up last year by A C Milan for 38 million €! His cute smile is our first reason to don’t miss out today’s game.

2.Sergio Ramos

Because of his passion playing and his hypnotizing gaze, Sergio Ramos, the Spanish Captain, will help us focusing in the game tonight. Yeah thanks to those blonde bears we will understand a little bit more about football today.

3.Cristiano Ronaldo

What else should we say about Cristiano Ronaldo? The Portuguese football start let us speechless every time we look at that six pack! Thanks to Mama Ronaldo to bring him to this world and make football an interesting subject for us.

4.David Silva

A part of being a great midfielder in the Spanish team and having cute cheekbones, the fact that melt us about David Silva is that during this last season he missed a few games because he wanted to spend time with his wife and his son after his premature birth in January. We love his priorities.

