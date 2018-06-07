Awinja and Alfred

Its’s been a year since radio host and actress Jacky Vike welcomed a bouncing baby bay. Apart from successfully shielding her baby’s face from the internet until recently, Awinja has managed to keep a secret the identity of her baby daddy. The bubbly Awinja, as she is popularly known has kept us guessing who the dad of her kid could be.

But there is no need to guess anymore as we got your back. Awinja’s baby daddy is none other than Alfred Ngachi, a successful creative director who prefers to keep a low profile. He is also the man behind some of the Ogopa Deejays hits as he at some point worked as their animator and editor.

Here are his photos: