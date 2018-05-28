ALSO READ: Confessions: When your boyfriend flashes the married card

Most men worry about being good enough and fit to settle down. When they deem themselves not ready, they find ways of maneuvering and avoiding opportunities that require them to commit, at least until they feel comfortable. Women know that it takes time for feelings to develop before eventually committing to the men they are in love with, but what if he is not ready? In such cases, conflicts are unavoidable you are not on the same page. Here are some of the excuses he will make that can tell you he is not ready to commit:

‘I like things just the way they are’

This is an indication that both of you are comfortable with how you are and have settled on the same routine. However, this does not promise a future together. When your man says this, he is hinting that he is not ready to grow and maybe settle down with you, at least just not yet.

‘I am afraid of commitment’

Some men normally fear commitment because their bad pasts or merely desire to want to live in the moment. They focus on being single, date as much as they can as long as there are no strings attached.

‘I don’t want us to ruin our friendship’

There is no better relationship than that which began as a friendship because you know and understand each other well. When a man says this to you, he simply is communicating that he cannot be more than a friend!

‘I want to do me right now’

There is always a point in life when an individual looks forward to focusing on themselves. True, but when they mention this, it’s more or less a red flag that you are least of their concerns.

‘I am not really looking for a relationship’

This is one of the most common excuses from guys. When he says this, you better be wise and walk away and hopefully settle with somebody that will speak the same language. This is the clearest indication that he does not want to commit himself.

‘The timing is not right’

Someone who complains about timing is simply communicating they cannot find a thin line to balance what they are doing in life. This is the type of man who takes things lightly and does not deserve a second of one’s time.

