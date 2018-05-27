ALSO READ: Eight home remedies to get rid of swollen gums

Do you do it? Post about going to the gym on Facebook? Your entire fitness regime every specific two-minute timing, day by day?

All this enthusiastic detail about abs training and compound movements is not ideal for Facebook.

However, some people still do it, despite a past study suggesting oversharing about fitness on Facebook should be avoided.

Researchers from Brunel University in London conducted a study into why so many people document their gym sessions and jogging. The results were not flattering.

According to the analysis, people who do all this tend to be narcissists and the primary goal is to boast about how much time and effort is spent on looking good.

These status updates apparently also earn more Facebook likes than other kinds of posts.

"Narcissists more frequently updated about their achievements, which was motivated by their need for attention and validation from the Facebook community", the study, from 2016 and first reported by Business Insider, states.

Do lots of like qualify such posts, though? Maybe people just want a little validation.

Dr. Tara Marshal thinks not. She said, "although our results suggest that narcissists' bragging pays off because they receive more likes and comments to their status updates, it could be that their Facebook friends politely offer support while secretly disliking such egotistical displays".