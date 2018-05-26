ALSO READ: What are the chances of you choosing your baby's sex?
As you embark to raise your child, teaching them to be well behaved should be on top of your priority list.
Having well-mannered kids puts them in a better position for success later life and let’s not talk of the embarrassment and shame it can save you as a parent.
Charity begins at home. Whatever lessons you instill in them should be replicated outside. For instance, you should teach them to be polite not only when they are around you, but as they interact with everyone else out there. There are certain lessons that you should definitely emphasize on your kid without compromising.
To get you started, here are 12 such manners that you should be keen to instill in your child.
- The first and important lesson to teach your child is to say ‘please’ when requesting for something and ‘thank you’ to show gratitude once they have been helped or have received something.
- Kids should learn the importance of keeping the earth clean. As such, you should teach your child not to litter.
- You should teach your child to clean after themselves once play time is over. Also emphasize on cleaning up before they eat a meal.
- Kids should be taught to always request for permission. Especially in instances where they are not sure about using something or taking it. Teach them to always ask first.
- Make sure your child learns that it is improper to comment on other people’s characteristics and physical appearance. This they should keep to themselves unless they are complimenting them.
- People’s privacy is important and you should make sure your child learns this. Teach him or her to knock on doors if they are closed and to always wait for the response.
- Hygiene is an important aspect of your child’s life. Teach them how to maintain it by covering their mouth when coughing or sneezing. Insist that they should not pick their nose and to use a tissue instead.
- Teach your kid to always hold the door open for someone if the opportunity presents itself. Teach them to say ‘thank you’ when the door is held open for them.
- Teach your child proper table manners from an early age. They should learn not to reach over the table for items but that they should request whatever they need be passed over to them.
- Gratitude is an important concept for your kids to learn. Whenever they receive gifts, especially over the mail, show them how to write a thank you note. Make sure they do not use gifts until they have expressed gratitude to whoever gives them the gift.
- It is important to teach your child not to interrupt. This means they should not interrupt when two people are having a conversation or when someone is speaking to them. This is unless there is an emergency.
- Teach your child to say ‘excuse me’ whenever they need to get someone’s attention or if they need to get through a crowd or if they have bumped into someone.