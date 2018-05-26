ALSO READ: What are the chances of you choosing your baby's sex?

As you embark to raise your child, teaching them to be well behaved should be on top of your priority list.

Having well-mannered kids puts them in a better position for success later life and let’s not talk of the embarrassment and shame it can save you as a parent.

Charity begins at home. Whatever lessons you instill in them should be replicated outside. For instance, you should teach them to be polite not only when they are around you, but as they interact with everyone else out there. There are certain lessons that you should definitely emphasize on your kid without compromising.

To get you started, here are 12 such manners that you should be keen to instill in your child.