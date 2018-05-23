ALSO READ: Ten best looks from the Royal Wedding that are to die for

Some of us think that being a member of the royal family is easy but it is not. There are a number of things the Royal Family live by and any new member has to abide by them. For instance, the mode of dressing, table etiquette, social media usage etc.

Most of the things she had to give up are common, every-day amenities, habits, and norms Meghan was accustomed to before the wedding.

Here are five things she had to let go:

Her Career

Meghan was an actress which involved a lot of traveling. Since she is married to Harry, she is already part of the royal family and she will be required to perform royal duties that include public engagements. She also had a lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she has since shut down.

Wearing colored nail polish

In the Royal world, it’s said that a royal woman should be in one natural nail polish color. Essie, a nail polish guru stated that Queen Elizabeth has been a long-term client of Ballet Slippers which is a light shade of pink since 1989.

Using Social Media

We are living in an era that we cannot live without social media. This is one of the major things Meghan had to give up on. She closed her social media pages in early January and will no longer use them. There is someone on board that updates what is shared about Meghan or stated by her.

Signing autographs

As an actress, she was open to signing uncountable autographs but once she joined the Royal Family, it’s not allowed. She cannot sign any autographs because the Royal Family fear that any individual can forge the signature. The only thing they are allowed to sign is Royal documents.

Crossing her legs

Any Royal woman is not allowed to cross her legs. This is seen with the likes of Kate and Diana if you pay attention closely. They sit the Royal way called the duchess slant whereby the legs are slanted to one side.

Put yourself in Meghan’s shoes, would you do the same?