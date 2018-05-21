ALSO READ: "Our late mothers are still here and living among us"

There is nothing stylish when it comes to hiking boots neither are they supposed to look cute, reason being hiking and looking cute don’t go together. Now that we have that out of the way, we can move on to reasoning about what’s the best shoe for the kind of hike you could be going for.

A pair of light shoes:

Hiking for long with a backpack, with an empty stomach sometimes is not easy and the last thing you need are heavy shoes adding onto the burden. Light shoes make your movement a lot easier on easy terrains, and perhaps short day hikes.

Durable

If you are going backpacking for a number of weeks or months then you need to have a durable pair that will not give up on you. Even better if they have rubber toe bumpers and have lacing that offers a secure fit with a single pull and securing them with cord locks.

Have waterproof membranes

Going off the road means that it could rain and you may not have shelter. Also, this could mean that you will pass through rivers that might involve your contact with water. Keeping your feet dry allows for perspiration to dissipate and vent quickly.

Rubber sole:

Rubber lugs soles of high resistance against skid and wear are best for all types of hiking because most often than not, you could meet the unexpected. As preparedness for that, it is safe to have shoes that can hold you up.

Dual-density foot beds

These come in handy with midsoles for cushioning and stability on the uneven terrain, ankle support is a plus and worth looking into.

With that being said, please leave your office wear, canvas, slip-ons, and ngoma’s for their rightful place, take care of your feet and enjoy the outdoors without pain.

