Never seen before photos of Governor Anne Waiguru in a cowgirl outfit

Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru

Guess who graced this year’s Jeans and Boots event!!! Yeah it was ‘Minji Minji’…the Kirinyaga governor, Anne Waiguru was the surprise guest for the event which took place on Saturday. Jeans And Boots is an exclusive fun filled event organized and hosted by Citizen TV journalist Jeff Koinange. The event is usually Cowboy themed.

Thousands of Kenyans graced the occasion but one person stood out for sure. It was Anne Waiguru. We are used to her looking all official and suited up but for this one event, she rolled with the punches and went for the cow girl look. It is impressive we must admit.