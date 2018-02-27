﻿ Never seen before photos of Governor Anne Waiguru in a cowgirl outfit : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Photos: Governor Anne Waiguru ditches her official look, goes casual and its beautiful

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

27th Feb 2018
Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru

Guess who graced this year’s Jeans and Boots event!!! Yeah it was ‘Minji Minji’…the Kirinyaga governor, Anne Waiguru was the surprise guest for the event which took place on Saturday. Jeans And Boots is an exclusive fun filled event organized and hosted by Citizen TV journalist Jeff Koinange. The event is usually Cowboy themed.

 

Thousands of Kenyans graced the occasion but one person stood out for sure. It was Anne Waiguru. We are used to her looking all official and suited up but for this one event, she rolled with the punches and went for the cow girl look. It is impressive we must admit.  

telegram-follow
Anne Waiguru
Jeans and boots
cOWGIRL
next

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Sweet things you should say to your husband regularly

My Man

Sweet things you should say to your husband regularly

By Esther Muchene

Advantages of Aloe Vera no one will tell you about

Skin Care

Advantages of Aloe Vera no one will tell you about

By Sonnie Touch

Kate the Actress reveals how she got pregnant at 19 years

Entertainment

Kate the Actress reveals how she got pregnant at 19 years

By Shanniq Monicah

Is Grace Msalame expecting a third child?

Entertainment

Is Grace Msalame expecting a third child?

By Wanja Mbuthia

Never seen before photos of Governor Anne Waiguru in a cowgirl outfit

Entertainment

Never seen before photos of Governor Anne Waiguru in a cowgirl outfit

By Wanja Mbuthia

Actress Celina finally opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

Readers Lounge

Actress Celina finally opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

By Derrick Oluoch

10 times Hassan Joho has proved he’s the most stylish governor

Trendsetters

10 times Hassan Joho has proved he’s the most stylish governor

By Shanniq Monicah

Mistakes couple make when using condoms

Between The Sheets

Mistakes couple make when using condoms

By Shanniq Monicah

Evewoman