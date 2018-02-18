﻿ The former mother-in-law sweet face, Kate describes her horrific death escape : Evewoman - The Standard
The actress explained to True Love magazine how she was almost involved in an accident

Shanniq Monicah

18th Feb 2018

Catherine Kamau who is one of the best actresses in the country opened up about her horrific death escape in an interview with the True Love Magazine.

She explained to them how one day she was driving and decided to overtake the car that was in front her and she had not estimated if the other lane had a car. As she overtook, she saw an oncoming car which was really swift and the only way she could save herself is by; swerving into the bushes! That traumatic experience made her keep off the roads but she was able to overcome it.

She is currently married to Phil Karanja who is known to be the producer of the show, ‘Sue na Jonnie’ and one of the first hunk faces of Tahidi High.

