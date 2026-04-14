'I live for myself': Why Ainam Chamere Ashley chose tubal ligation at 24

Ainam Chamere Ashley, who has undergone tubal ligation at 24 years. [Courtesy, Instagram]

In a society where womanhood and motherhood are often viewed as synonymous, 24-year-old Ainam Chamere Ashley made a decision that many would consider radical, even unthinkable.

Her recent decision to undergo a permanent tubal ligation has sparked a necessary conversation about bodily autonomy, the "childfree by choice" movement, and the medical hurdles women face when seeking reproductive control.

"So I cut my tubes; let's talk about it," Ashley began in a candid social media post. For her, this was the culmination of years of self-reflection.

When she was scheduled for surgery to remove fibroids, she saw an opportunity to align her physical reality with her long-term vision.

"If I'm already going under the knife… I might as well do what I've always wanted to do."

Ashley opted to have her tubes cut rather than tied, a distinction she emphasises for its permanence.

While the decision may seem radical to some, it reflects a growing global shift.

The adoption of permanent contraception in Kenya has shifted significantly as more women opt for long-term reversible alternatives.

While the national modern contraceptive prevalence rate has climbed to 57%, data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reveals that tubal ligation procedures dropped from over 10,000 in 2018 to approximately 3,616 by 2021.

However, a recent uptick in 2023, with over 3,600 cases recorded by September, suggests a renewed interest in "one-and-done" solutions. Despite this slight resurgence, the method remains secondary to injectables and implants, which currently dominate over 70% of the country's contraceptive market.

Ashley said doctors required extensive consent, even demanding a handwritten letter to confirm her intent.

Asked what she will do if she regrets it, she responded, "Even if it's a mistake, it is my mistake to make."

She addressed the pressure to preserve her fertility for a future spouse with equal resolve.

"I don't live for a certain elusive husband that I don't know. I live for myself. This is my body," she declared.

While the physical procedure was a brief 15-minute addition to her surgery, the emotional weight was far heavier.

Upon waking, Ashley's first question wasn't about her fibroids, but whether the ligation was successful.

“I felt so great… like a new lease on life,” she recalls.

The confirmation brought a "new lease on life" and a profound sense of security.

"No one is going to try and trap you with a baby that you do not want," she noted, highlighting the freedom from fear that the procedure provided.

Ashley is quick to demystify the medical side, noting that while the procedure is permanent, it isn't the end of her biology; if she ever did choose motherhood, IVF remains an option.

But for now, her peace comes from the power of saying no.

"We're living in an era where we can say, 'I don't want children' as a woman, and that's wild," she reflects.