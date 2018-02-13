Brenda Wairimu shows off her man, admits she is lucky to have him

Brenda Wairimu

Actress and show host Brenda Wairimu is with no doubt a beauty. The sassy Brenda have been in a romantic relationship with Juliani and they have a lovely daughter together. The two, though in the limelight have always managed to keep their private/romantic life under wraps, something that sometimes leads to speculations of their separation.

As much as they are not all about romance on social media, they from time to time appreciate each other online. As fans, these are definitely moments we live for. We were recently treated to such a moment by Brenda when she posted a video of Juliani during a live performance and captioned it “ Mdem nilijishindia” to casually mean that she is lucky to have him in her life.

The caption was followed by love eyes emojis.

Here is her post