﻿ 5 types of people you meet in Kenyan matatus : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

This is who you meet in a Kenyan matatu

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

10th Feb 2018

Most of us use matatus at least on a daily basis to get to school/work or to run errands. Previously, we shared the shady things Kenyans do and we are not done yet because there are also types of people in a Kenyan matatu that include:

  1. Fraud Conductors

These are those conductors who tell you that fare is 50 bob but once they lure you in to getting inside the vehicle, all of a sudden the price goes up to 80 bob. At that time, your wallet or purse has run dry because of spending rapaciously on clothes in bus station on the assumption that fare will be 50 bob.

  1.  The Pseudo Conductors

Have you ever encountered a conductor who refuses to return your change? They are not genuine at all. You give them 200 bob or a 500 bob note but they deny the fact that you gave them notes. They stare at you blankly with no remorse claiming that you are a liar then they shun you off like you are a bug on their skin.

  1. The Mobile Pastors

 I can count the number of times I have heard sermon, prophecies and testimonies in buses. They claim to be messengers from God hoping from one bus to another claiming to turn souls to Christ while what they are really after is money. They open their Bibles, give a testimony about how Christ changed their lives, claim how they saw the light after being baptized then seek to scoff your allowance by asking for offering after their sermon.

  1. The Parrots

 Woe unto you if you don’t have earphones to keep you company in case you end up sitting next to someone who all they do is whine on their phones or air their dirty laundry in public. I mean, no one cares about your bedroom matters with your spouse or how you were conned in River Road. Lower your tone.

  1. The Nosy Passengers

You are there texting or flirting with your boyfriend then someone just glances on your screen. They simply just cannot mind their business.

 

 

  1. The Hit Makers

We also have the Hit Makers. These are those boys that hit on you and they somehow manage to trap you in their box and you end up exchanging contacts.  Have you ever heard of lovers who met in a matatu? You will be surprised.

 

telegram-follow
kenyanmatatus
thematatulife
next

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

I fed on women breasts and two glasses of human blood daily: Former ‘devil worshiper’ now pastor claims

Readers Lounge

I fed on women breasts and two glasses of human blood daily: Former ‘devil worshiper’ now pastor claims

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh

Revealed: This is why Luo men rush to marry Kikuyu women

Marriage Advice

Revealed: This is why Luo men rush to marry Kikuyu women

By Cheptoek Boyo

I lost my job, spent 5 years in jail after my drunk wife fell in a well

Readers Lounge

I lost my job, spent 5 years in jail after my drunk wife fell in a well

By The Nairobian

Get your man to propose to you in these 5 steps

Girl Talk

Get your man to propose to you in these 5 steps

By Shanniq Monicah

5 types of people you meet in Kenyan matatus

Readers Lounge

5 types of people you meet in Kenyan matatus

By Shanniq Monicah

Foods you should never order on a first date

Eat Out

Foods you should never order on a first date

By Shanniq Monicah

How to pimp your bedroom on a low budget

Interior décor

How to pimp your bedroom on a low budget

By Shanniq Monicah

Interesting ways to keep your children engaged during the weeked

Parenting

Interesting ways to keep your children engaged during the weeked

By Esther Muchene

Evewoman