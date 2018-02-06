﻿ 8 healthy juices you should drink every morning : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Health

Healthy juices to kickstart your day

user-avatar
By
Esther Muchene

06th Feb 2018
Fruit juices

If you have a strong dislike for water, then you better start juicing. Not only will it keep you hydrated but boost your immune system, keep your energy levels up and keep diseases away.

ALSO READ: Eight reasons why you should stop taking milk

All you need to do is get your favorite fruits and throw in the vegetables you don’t like, if you choose to, and blend for a healthy breakfast option. While drinking the juice, drink it slowly and sit upwards as you do it.

To start off, you can keep it simple to save on time in the morning and as your body gets accustomed.

  1. Orange juice

To avoid getting flus and colds, a glass of orange juice is packed with Vitamin C and potassium which helps keep the viruses at bay. Fortified with calcium it lowers cholesterol too. Wash the oranges thoroughly and slice into pieces. Throw them into the blender or juicer preferably, and within no time you have a fresh glass of juice.

  1. Carrot juice

The health benefits of carrot juice are endless. Not only do they help in cleansing the body by removing toxins, they are rich in Vitamin A and E. if you want to get creative you can add some ginger, turmeric and black pepper.

  1. Beet root juice

Beetroots are beneficial in helping boost energy levels because of iron and fiber. They also purify the blood and flush out toxins from your body. The juice is also believed to reduce blood pressure by widening blood vessels which allow greater blood flow.

  1. Apple juice

It is a great source of iron as well and helps to prevent anemia. Wash the fruit properly and slice. Do not get rid of the seeds and throw everything in. The result is a cloudy juice which has apple solids unlike the clear one found in supermarkets. The cloudy juice contains more antioxidant plant compounds unlike the clear one.

  1. Strawberry juice

High oxygen radical absorbance capacity foods such as strawberries not only contain water to help prevent dehydration, but help keep your mind sharp and prevent long term memory loss. They have fiber which is also good for your heart.

ALSO READ: Weight is nothing but a number, don’t let him bother you to slim

  1. Grape juice

Many people are aware of the health benefits a glass of red wine contains. However, that is not a good way to start of your day now is it? Good thing a glass of fresh grape juice contains about the same nutrients. A good source of fiber, potassium, vitamins and minerals, grape juice will keep your blood pressure in check.

  1. Pineapple juice

Nothing beats a sweet piece of pineapple. They are a great source of Vitamin C, E, K, B-6, magnesium and potassium. In a 2005 study, researchers from the Queensland Institute of Medical Research in Australia found that bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple, offers protection against tumor growth including melanoma.

  1. Watermelon and cucumber juice

This simple two ingredient juice helps to hydrate the body and eliminate toxins as well as improving the digestive system among other things.

telegram-follow
Health
juices
breakfast
ealthy juices
Fresh juices
next

Related Stories

Eight reasons why you should stop taking milk

Health

Eight reasons why you should stop taking milk

By Esther Muchene

Weight is nothing but a number, don’t let him bother you to slim

Lady Speak

Weight is nothing but a number, don’t let him bother you to slim

By Anne Muiruri

9 effective ways to remove ear wax

Health

9 effective ways to remove ear wax

By Esther Muchene

Shocking reasons why you should stop taking milk

Health

Shocking reasons why you should stop taking milk

By Esther Muchene

Signs that may show you have Endometriosis and you are not aware

Young Women

Signs that may show you have Endometriosis and you are not aware

By Shanniq Monicah

8 signs you are suffering from ulcers

Health

8 signs you are suffering from ulcers

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Five reasons why you could be taking too long to ejaculate

Between The Sheets

Five reasons why you could be taking too long to ejaculate

By Maggie Gitu

Edith Kimani and Fena Gitu having a cute girlfriend moment that got controversial

Entertainment

Edith Kimani and Fena Gitu having a cute girlfriend moment that got controversial

By Shanniq Monicah

The weird thoughts on every girl’s mind whenever they go for a sleepover at a guy’s place

Girl Talk

The weird thoughts on every girl’s mind whenever they go for a sleepover at a guy’s place

By Wanja Mbuthia

6 Excuses that women give when they don’t want you

My Man

6 Excuses that women give when they don’t want you

By Shanniq Monicah

Five catergories of men that are a total disgrace to manhood

My Man

Five catergories of men that are a total disgrace to manhood

By Silas Nyanchwani

Shady things that Kenyans do in a matatu

Readers Lounge

Shady things that Kenyans do in a matatu

By Shanniq Monicah

8 early signs your child might be having learning difficulties

Parenting

8 early signs your child might be having learning difficulties

By Esther Muchene

7 smart ways to make money this Valentine's Day

Money

7 smart ways to make money this Valentine's Day

By Agnes Aineah

Evewoman