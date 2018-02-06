Fruit juices

If you have a strong dislike for water, then you better start juicing. Not only will it keep you hydrated but boost your immune system, keep your energy levels up and keep diseases away.

All you need to do is get your favorite fruits and throw in the vegetables you don’t like, if you choose to, and blend for a healthy breakfast option. While drinking the juice, drink it slowly and sit upwards as you do it.

To start off, you can keep it simple to save on time in the morning and as your body gets accustomed.

Orange juice

To avoid getting flus and colds, a glass of orange juice is packed with Vitamin C and potassium which helps keep the viruses at bay. Fortified with calcium it lowers cholesterol too. Wash the oranges thoroughly and slice into pieces. Throw them into the blender or juicer preferably, and within no time you have a fresh glass of juice.

Carrot juice

The health benefits of carrot juice are endless. Not only do they help in cleansing the body by removing toxins, they are rich in Vitamin A and E. if you want to get creative you can add some ginger, turmeric and black pepper.

Beet root juice

Beetroots are beneficial in helping boost energy levels because of iron and fiber. They also purify the blood and flush out toxins from your body. The juice is also believed to reduce blood pressure by widening blood vessels which allow greater blood flow.

Apple juice

It is a great source of iron as well and helps to prevent anemia. Wash the fruit properly and slice. Do not get rid of the seeds and throw everything in. The result is a cloudy juice which has apple solids unlike the clear one found in supermarkets. The cloudy juice contains more antioxidant plant compounds unlike the clear one.

Strawberry juice

High oxygen radical absorbance capacity foods such as strawberries not only contain water to help prevent dehydration, but help keep your mind sharp and prevent long term memory loss. They have fiber which is also good for your heart.

Grape juice

Many people are aware of the health benefits a glass of red wine contains. However, that is not a good way to start of your day now is it? Good thing a glass of fresh grape juice contains about the same nutrients. A good source of fiber, potassium, vitamins and minerals, grape juice will keep your blood pressure in check.

Pineapple juice

Nothing beats a sweet piece of pineapple. They are a great source of Vitamin C, E, K, B-6, magnesium and potassium. In a 2005 study, researchers from the Queensland Institute of Medical Research in Australia found that bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple, offers protection against tumor growth including melanoma.

Watermelon and cucumber juice

This simple two ingredient juice helps to hydrate the body and eliminate toxins as well as improving the digestive system among other things.