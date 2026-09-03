West Pokot leaders give government ultimatum to disarm bandits

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Pokot South MP David Pkosing is dressed in traditional regalia during an Alem ceremony at Longorok, Pokot North, where elders installed him as the Pokot community's spokesman and kingpin. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

A section of West Pokot leaders and residents has given the national government a two-week ultimatum to disarm suspected bandits operating along the West Pokot-Turkana border.

They called for the arrest of those accused of killing several people in Kasei Ward last week.

The leaders also demanded investigations into the source of illegal firearms allegedly being used in attacks in the volatile border region.

They claimed that the Pokot community had surrendered illegal firearms during the recent government-led disarmament exercise, but alleged that some armed groups in neighbouring Turkana still possessed guns.

The demands came after several people, including a pregnant woman, were shot dead at Kamunono sub-location last week, heightening tension along the border.

Residents called for increased deployment of security officers to Romos, Apuke and Morita to prevent further attacks.

Francis Naluka, a resident, said the government needed to strengthen security along the border, accusing suspected bandits of crossing into West Pokot, killing people and escaping.

“The government should provide security along the border. Insecurity is our major problem, and many people have been killed. They don't steal livestock but shoot, kill and disappear,” he said.

Peter Lomada, an activist, said the Turkwel corridor had experienced relative calm but questioned why a few armed individuals were allegedly being allowed to undermine peace efforts.

“They still have guns. Let them surrender. We like peace, but we want them, whether Turkana or Pokot, to surrender the guns to the government,” he said.

Lomada said he opposed possession of illegal firearms and urged the government to provide adequate security to gold miners so they could continue with their businesses safely.

He also called on the Special Operations Group (SOG) to conduct its operations without bias and arrest people suspected of using illegal firearms to harm communities on both sides of the border.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing during an Alem ceremony at Longorok, Pokot North, where elders installed him as the Pokot community's spokesman and kingpin. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

Sekerr MCA Jane Mengich said the disarmament exercise appeared to have disproportionately affected the Pokot community while illegal firearms remained a concern in the region.

“The Pokot community surrendered the guns. We are shocked that people are still being shot dead, including pregnant women who were doing their daily business. We have lost lives. I am just asking, where are these guns?” she said.

Mengich called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to take action and ensure illegal firearms were removed from the border region.

She further questioned whether some leaders in neighbouring Turkana were fully supporting government-led peace initiatives.

Kacheliba MP Titus Lotee said the number of deaths recorded in the preceding week was alarming and accused the government of failing to protect residents adequately.

“I question the government's top security organs why they don't want to protect us yet we are being gunned down. It seems like the government has abandoned us and it hates us,” he said.

Lotee said continued disarmament of one community without addressing illegal firearms across the border could fuel calls for residents to arm themselves for protection.

He alleged that some security officers in Kalomwai, Turkana County, were not taking sufficient action against suspected bandits, a claim that requires independent verification.

He said residents had reported alleged plans by suspected attackers to ambush them, but security agencies had failed to act on the information.

“Our people are telling us that if the government doesn't provide security, they should be allowed to buy guns. We are giving CS Murkomen two weeks to ensure all guns are disarmed and beef up security,” he said.

The MP also called for the deployment of more National Police Reservists (NPRs) to the affected areas, questioning what he described as an uneven distribution of the reservists along the border.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing, who is also a 2027 gubernatorial candidate, urged residents not to retaliate following the recent killings.

He said the latest deaths were caused by gunshots, rather than traditional weapons, and challenged the government to arrest those responsible.

“The culprits should either be arrested or shot. That's our demand to the government within two weeks. We are a peaceful community, but we won't keep silent forever when our people are being killed,” he said.

Pkosing questioned what he termed the national government's preferential treatment of the Turkana community, alleging that West Pokot residents were being subjected to unequal security measures.

The leaders called for urgent government intervention, saying failure to contain the attacks could undermine ongoing peace efforts and trigger retaliatory attacks along the border.