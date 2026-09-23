Universities battle for students' enrolment

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Mount Kenya University (MKU) in a recent graduation. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The growing demand for university education in Kenya is pushing institutions to expand their programmes, strengthen innovation and creativity, and create opportunities that prepare students for an increasingly competitive job market.

Among the institutions benefiting from this growth is Mount Kenya University (MKU), which has emerged as the country’s leading university by student enrolment, according to the 2025 University Statistics Report by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

The report shows that MKU had 49,294 students, comprising 25,641 male and 23,653 female learners. It was followed by the University of Nairobi with 45,526 students, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology with 44,946, and Kenyatta University with 43,358.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi said universities should look beyond producing graduates and focus on nurturing individuals capable of using their knowledge and skills to transform society.

“Although every university produces graduates, some graduatesgo on to do something bigger by using their knowledge, skills and opportunities to improve the lives of others,” Prof. Jaganyi said.

The figures highlight the growing role of private universities in expanding access to higher education as demand for university places continues to rise.

CUE Chief Executive Officer Mike Kuria said the concentration of students in a few large institutions reflected the massification of higher education in Kenya, while also presenting new challenges.

“It is evident from the figure that a small group of universities absorbs a disproportionately large share of students,” Kuria said.

He noted that rapid enrolment growth creates opportunities but also puts pressure on universities to strengthen infrastructure, academic staffing, research capacity, financing and graduate employability.

“It is therefore imperative that institutions continue to strengthen governance systems, embrace innovation, enhance research productivity and align academic programmes with emerging national, regional and global priorities,” Kuria said.

At MKU, university officials attribute the institution’s growing enrolment and performance partly to investments in students’ skills, innovation and creativity.

He was speaking as MKU opened nominations for its 2026 Alumni Award, an initiative aimed at recognising graduates whose work has made a measurable difference in society.

“The ability to provide skills, opportunities and pathways for graduates to create jobs and solve community problems is becoming an increasingly important part of Kenya’s higher education landscape,” Prof. Jaganyi said.

The university says the award is also part of efforts to celebrate the impact of its graduates in community development, public service, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We recognise outstanding alumni who are doing extreme things in areas of community development, public service and leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship or changing communities and touching lives, global impact,” Jaganyi said.

“We want to give back to our alumni, one person who has done a lot and has lifted the community.”

The award comes with a financial prize of about Sh6.4 million, alongside a certificate and permanent recognition on the MKU Alumni Wall of Honour.

Nominations opened on September 1 and will close on September 30, 2026. Alumni in Kenya and the diaspora are eligible, provided they demonstrate sustainable contributions, integrity and professionalism.

The university says potential nominees may include entrepreneurs creating jobs, professionals excelling in their fields, community champions, public leaders and innovators developing solutions to social challenges.