How bandwidth is outgunning bandits in N. Rift

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Police officers patrolling the Kasiela area in Mochongoi, Baringo South, March 8, 2022. [File, Standard]

Bandits’ hideouts in most parts of Northern Kenya are increasingly getting exposed by expanded telecommunication networks and internet coverage.

According to locals, armed bandits have thrived on a lack of network coverage and poor signals in banditry hotspots, including the North Rift, Upper Eastern and North Eastern, where residents have no means to report attacks to security agencies.

In the last year, the guns have gone silent in several areas such as Kerio Valley, Samburu, Laikipia and Isiolo, where bandits had taken charge for decades.

It has now emerged that a decision by the government to expand mobile networks and internet connectivity to help locals and schools in remote areas access state services, which have since been digitised, turned into intelligence tools that exposed cattle rustlers and their hiding dens.

David Komen of Kipchumwa sub-location on the volatile border of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot said a recently installed telecommunication base station in the area has made it easy to report crime.

“It is becoming difficult for bandits to hide because any resident can report them and expose their location in real time. Previously, it took hours for locals to look for networks to report insecurity challenges. By the time you get a mobile phone signal, cattle rustlers will have crossed the border with livestock, and will have retreated to their hideouts,” he said.

According to security agencies in Kerio Valley, enhanced mobile and internet coverage turned into a security intelligence tool.

Keiyo North Deputy County Commissioner Herbert Kombo, who spoke on behalf of Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner David Kosgei, said bandits thrived in what he described as dark spots.

But with expanded network coverage in the last two years, Kombo said, security agencies enhanced coordination among themselves and locals in remote areas of Kerio Valley.

“Intelligence gathering became instant in areas that have poor terrain and challenging road networks. Early warning improved,” the administrator said.

He added, “When information is delayed during security operations, response is also delayed. We are blending radio reporting and cell phone communication.”

Kombo said some parts of Arror, Tot and Embobut in the Kerio Valley still have poor network coverage.

Kerio Valley sub-county Deputy County Commander Zablon Okoyo said, despite a poor network in several areas, the expanded coverage has made it difficult for bandits to hide.

Areas that were connected with networks in banditry hotspots include Loruk, Makany, Angorotiang, Kopon and Churo, among others in Tiaty, Baringo County.

Paul Kiage, the deputy director of Universal Service Fund (USF) at the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), said the telecommunication base stations have become a solution to insecurity challenges, aside from helping to drive business. The fund was established in 2014 to expand networks to marginalised areas.

The CA official said most of the insecurity-prone areas are among 122 sub-locations across Kenya, which had never been connected to mobile and internet networks.

He said 58 base stations out of 122 are complete.

“What we have realised is that once a network is installed in a given area, apart from connecting the place, it has a multiplier effect. They have reduced insecurity because the Chiefs have been able to report and escalate security threats to the police,” Kiage said on Friday.

He added: “We work closely with security agencies in ensuring network coverage is expanded, especially in the North Eastern region, where we work closely with KDF in undertaking inspections and ensuring these installations are not destroyed by insurgents.”

Kiage said three sub-locations have been connected with the network in insecurity-prone areas of Elgeyo Marakwet, with 14 more planned for completion and installation by November.

According to Safaricom’s regulatory and public policy official Ian Siako, most of the telecommunication bases in remote areas of Baringo, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Turkana cover a radius of 40 kilometres.