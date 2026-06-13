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Ruto's allies in West Pokot intensify 'tutam' campaign

By Irissheel Shanzu | Jun. 13, 2026
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President William Ruto addresses residents of Griftu town in Wajir County. [PCS]

A section of politicians in West Pokot County has intensified calls for President William Ruto to be given a second term in office.

They argued that he needs more time to fully implement his development agenda and complete ongoing projects across the country.

Speaking during an event at Cheptulel Boys Secondary School in Sigor, former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo led local leaders in expressing support for the President's re-election in the 2027 General Election.

Lonyangapuo dismissed early political campaigns by some opposition leaders, saying those seeking to challenge President Ruto were free to do so within the confines of democracy.

"We have seen former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announcing plans for prayers and fasting as part of his political activities. Every Kenyan has a democratic right to assemble, pray and express political views as long as it is done peacefully and without incitement," said Lonyangapuo.

He added that leaders from the Rift Valley region would also continue to pray for the President and support his development agenda.

Former Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol echoed the sentiments, urging politicians to embrace democratic principles and issue-based politics instead of divisive rhetoric. 

"Democracy allows citizens to assess the performance of leaders. If a leader has performed well, he should be commended. If there are shortcomings, then constructive criticism should be offered," said Lomunokol.

He pointed to government projects such as the Affordable Housing Programme, road infrastructure development and other national initiatives as evidence of the Kenya Kwanza administration's efforts to transform the country.

"There are visible development projects taking place in different parts of the country. We should objectively evaluate what has been achieved instead of dismissing every government initiative," he said.

Lomunokol also cautioned political leaders against engaging in ethnic-based politics, saying Kenya's future depends on national unity and peaceful coexistence.

He urged Kenyans to maintain political tolerance as the country gradually approaches the next election cycle.

"Leadership should unite rather than divide the country. As leaders, we must promote peace, cohesion and issue-based politics that advance national development," he said.

The remarks come amid heightened political activity across the country as various political leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

President Ruto's allies have consistently defended the government's record, while opposition figures continue to criticise the administration over the high cost of living, taxation and governance issues.

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Early 2027 Campaigns 2027 Elections President William Ruto West Pokot County
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