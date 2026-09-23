It's time to influence how justice system responds to your needs

Kenyans are urged to shape the future of justice through public participation. [Courtesy]

Access to justice is not simply about the existence of courts. It is about ensuring that justice is accessible, timely, efficient, accountable and responsive to the needs of the people. Achieving this requires sustained investment in judicial services, infrastructure, technology, human resources and institutional systems. Equally important is ensuring that the voices and experiences of those who interact with the justice system inform the decisions that shape their future.

It is in this spirit that the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) are inviting members of the public and other stakeholders to participate in the development of the Financial Year (FY) 2027/28 (Budget and Medium-Term Expenditure Framework proposals. The public participation forums commenced in Lamu County yesterday. They will be followed by physical forums in Marsabit, Kajiado, Kericho and Dagoretti, Nairobi, providing citizens and justice sector stakeholders an opportunity to share their experiences, concerns and priorities regarding the delivery of justice.