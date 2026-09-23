Eastern Africa pushes for seamless digital integration

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EAC and IGAD representatives meeting in Nairobi on September 23, 2026. [Courtesy]

Eastern African countries are stepping up efforts to build a more connected regional digital economy, with governments and regional institutions calling for closer cooperation to overcome fragmented national systems and create seamless digital services across borders.

The call emerged during a three-day Regional Coordination Workshop on Accelerating Regional Digital Integration and Connectivity Across Eastern Africa, taking place in Nairobi from September 22–24.

The meeting brings together representatives from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, alongside the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the World Bank.

At the centre of the discussions is a recognition that investments in digital infrastructure will have greater impact if countries coordinate their policies, regulations and systems rather than pursuing isolated national approaches.

Participants emphasised the need for the region to “move beyond fragmented national approaches” and embrace coordinated solutions capable of delivering seamless connectivity, interoperable digital services and trusted digital ecosystems across borders.

The workshop comes as Eastern African countries expand investments in broadband infrastructure, digital public services, cybersecurity and digital inclusion. The challenge now is to ensure that these investments are connected and mutually reinforcing.

Several countries represented at the meeting are implementing World Bank-funded national digital integration and connectivity projects under the Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (EARDIP) and related programmes.

At the regional level, EAC and IGAD are pursuing complementary initiatives focused on cross-border connectivity, policy harmonisation and deeper digital integration.

Kenya, although not a direct national beneficiary of EARDIP, is also playing an important role in the regional agenda.

Digital initiatives supported through the World Bank-funded Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project (KDEAP) are closely aligned with EARDIP objectives, creating opportunities for Kenya to contribute to broader regional integration efforts.

A key issue emerging from the workshop is the need to address the barriers that continue to make digital interaction across borders difficult.

These include differences in policies and regulations, limited interoperability between digital systems, uneven connectivity and growing cybersecurity risks.

Participants are therefore examining ways to strengthen cross-border broadband networks while creating a more coordinated approach to cybersecurity.

With more government services, businesses and citizens relying on digital platforms, cooperation on cybersecurity is increasingly important to building trust in cross-border digital services.

The discussions are organised around five strategic priorities: enhancing connectivity; expanding digital public infrastructure and services; strengthening regional cybersecurity cooperation; promoting cross-border digital trade; and deepening coordination among governments and regional institutions.

Cross-border digital trade and e-commerce are particularly important to the region's emerging digital economy.

Better-connected markets and interoperable systems could make it easier for businesses to access customers beyond their national borders, while digital public infrastructure could improve access to government services.

The workshop is also taking stock of progress from earlier regional coordination efforts, including policy and regulatory harmonisation, knowledge-sharing platforms and bilateral agreements that have supported connectivity and cooperation.

For EAC, IGAD, national project implementers and development partners, the meeting provides an opportunity to identify implementation bottlenecks and coordinate investments.

The broader objective is to lay the foundation for a secure, inclusive and connected Eastern African digital economy—one in which citizens, governments and businesses can interact more easily across borders.