Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Eastern Africa pushes for seamless digital integration

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

EAC and IGAD representatives meeting in Nairobi on September 23, 2026. [Courtesy] 

Eastern African countries are stepping up efforts to build a more connected regional digital economy, with governments and regional institutions calling for closer cooperation to overcome fragmented national systems and create seamless digital services across borders.

The call emerged during a three-day Regional Coordination Workshop on Accelerating Regional Digital Integration and Connectivity Across Eastern Africa, taking place in Nairobi from September 22–24.

The meeting brings together representatives from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, alongside the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the World Bank.

At the centre of the discussions is a recognition that investments in digital infrastructure will have greater impact if countries coordinate their policies, regulations and systems rather than pursuing isolated national approaches.

Participants emphasised the need for the region to “move beyond fragmented national approaches” and embrace coordinated solutions capable of delivering seamless connectivity, interoperable digital services and trusted digital ecosystems across borders.

The workshop comes as Eastern African countries expand investments in broadband infrastructure, digital public services, cybersecurity and digital inclusion. The challenge now is to ensure that these investments are connected and mutually reinforcing.

Several countries represented at the meeting are implementing World Bank-funded national digital integration and connectivity projects under the Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (EARDIP) and related programmes.

At the regional level, EAC and IGAD are pursuing complementary initiatives focused on cross-border connectivity, policy harmonisation and deeper digital integration.

Kenya, although not a direct national beneficiary of EARDIP, is also playing an important role in the regional agenda.

Digital initiatives supported through the World Bank-funded Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project (KDEAP) are closely aligned with EARDIP objectives, creating opportunities for Kenya to contribute to broader regional integration efforts.

A key issue emerging from the workshop is the need to address the  barriers that continue to make digital interaction across borders difficult.

These include differences in policies and regulations, limited interoperability between digital systems, uneven connectivity and growing cybersecurity risks.

Participants are therefore examining ways to strengthen cross-border broadband networks while creating a more coordinated approach to cybersecurity.

With more government services, businesses and citizens relying on digital platforms, cooperation on cybersecurity is increasingly important to building trust in cross-border digital services.

The discussions are organised around five strategic priorities: enhancing connectivity; expanding digital public infrastructure and services; strengthening regional cybersecurity cooperation; promoting cross-border digital trade; and deepening coordination among governments and regional institutions.

Cross-border digital trade and e-commerce are particularly important to the region's emerging digital economy.

Better-connected markets and interoperable systems could make it easier for businesses to access customers beyond their national borders, while digital public infrastructure could improve access to government services.

The workshop is also taking stock of progress from earlier regional coordination efforts, including policy and regulatory harmonisation, knowledge-sharing platforms and bilateral agreements that have supported connectivity and cooperation.

For EAC, IGAD, national project implementers and development partners, the meeting provides an opportunity to identify implementation bottlenecks and coordinate investments.

The broader objective is to lay the foundation for a secure, inclusive and connected Eastern African digital economy—one in which citizens, governments and businesses can interact more easily across borders.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Eastern African Countries Kenya Digital Economy Regional Institutions IGAD, EAC
.

Latest Stories

US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji
17 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Business
By Brian Ngugi
17 mins ago
People's coalition to appeal ruling on national tallying centre
Politics
By Irene Githinji
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
By Brian Ngugi 17 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
By Jacob Ochiro 17 mins ago
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
By Ndungu Gachane 17 mins ago
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
By Josphat Thiong’o 17 mins ago
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved