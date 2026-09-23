AUC calls for restraint as tensions rise in northern Ethiopia

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AUC said the seizure of the civilian airports were inconsistent with commitments under the Agreement for Lasting Peace. [AFP]

African Union Commission (AUC) has called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in northern Ethiopia following renewed military activity, including the seizure of three civilian airports by Tigray forces.

AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed concern over the occupation of the airports in Mekelle, Axum and Shire, the detention of federal personnel by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the disruption of civilian air services.

Youssouf also raised concern over escalating hostilities in parts of South Tigray and the Afar Region, as well as the formation of new political and military alliances that could further destabilise the country.

“The AUC Chairperson calls for utmost restraint and the immediate cessation of all actions that could further escalate tensions,” the African Union said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Commission said the seizure and occupation of the civilian airports were inconsistent with commitments under the Agreement for Lasting Peace through a Permanent Cessation of Hostilities, signed in Pretoria on November 2, 2022, between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF.

The agreement, brokered under AU auspices, remains the “cornerstone of sustainable peace, stability and reconciliation in Ethiopia,” according to the continental body.

AUC warned that the latest developments risk undermining gains made since the Pretoria Agreement and reversing efforts to silence the guns in Ethiopia.

Youssouf called for the immediate resumption of direct talks under the framework of the Pretoria Agreement.

He also urged Ethiopia’s neighbouring countries to avoid actions that could worsen the situation and instead support de-escalation, dialogue and confidence-building.

To support renewed diplomatic efforts, Youssouf has asked former Nigerian President and AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo to urgently engage the parties.

The AUC said Obasanjo’s engagement will seek to reduce tensions, promote dialogue and safeguard the peace process.

At the same time, the US Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ervin Massinga, has expressed his disappointment that the leadership of the TPLF, which the United States sanctioned earlier this year, decided to launch a large-scale offensive,

"Rejecting dialogue sponsored by the AU under President Obasanjo and engaging in an unwinnable fight does nothing for the people. Other armed groups would be wise to avoid this," he stated.