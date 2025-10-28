Tension High as Four Killed in West Pokot and Turkana clashes

[iStock]

Tension remains high in parts of West Pokot County following the death of four people on Monday in renewed clashes between the Pokot and Turkana communities.

The incidents occurred in Loperumoi village, Morita–Rumos, and Sarmach areas, causing fear and panic among residents along the volatile border.

Reports indicate that two Turkana men traveling on a motorbike from Morita Centre to Apuke were ambushed and killed by armed bandits.

A Pokot man who accompanied them to Kouto to check on his wife was also shot dead.

In a separate incident, a man identified as Ikai Ekkaraan from Logonguma village in Turkana South Sub-County was ambushed and fatally shot along the Sarmach–Turkwel road at around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Lopet Location Chief Isaac Lomwai stated that the area urgently needs additional National Police Reservists (NPRs) to support the efforts of regular police officers, citing a rise in insecurity and renewed hostilities.

“Pokot and Turkana communities live peacefully in Apuke, but those in Kapelipok, Katilo, and Lopalimai are unhappy with the current peace,” he said.

“Last month, two children were killed in Morita, and a businessman was shot and seriously injured while fetching water. Incidents of abduction and kidnapping have also resurfaced.”

Lomwai noted that only 14 out of 21 NPRs are currently active in the entire location, which relies heavily on gold mining and livestock for its livelihood.

He added that fear has gripped residents, who now rarely leave their homes due to the ongoing insecurity.

Pokot Central Sub-County Police Commander Nelson Omwenga confirmed the Sarmach incident, saying the deceased was ambushed by suspected armed bandits while on his way to the Turkwel area.

“He was fatally shot by attackers who had camped in the area,” Omwenga noted, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Ombolion Chief Joseph Korkimul reported that livestock belonging to Pastor Musa Lopuonyang was stolen on Monday night from Takaiywa village.

“One of those killed in Rumos is my relative,” Korkimul said. “The bandits are taking advantage of the heavy rains to attack and steal at night. Residents are living in fear.”

Local resident Abraham Tiriongura expressed frustration over what he sees as the government's failure to address the recurring violence along the Turkwel border.

“Many people have been killed in border disputes, yet the government has shown little commitment to quell the violence,” he said. “We cannot continue watching our people die.”

In the wake of the attacks, many families have fled their homes and are now hiding in caves and bushes, fearing further assaults.

They have appealed to the government to act swiftly and apprehend those responsible for the killings.

Residents have also accused security teams deployed in the area of being complacent and slow to respond during attacks.

Kaptolomo Location Chief Joshua Lomachar attributed the rising tensions to political incitement, asserting that some leaders are fueling hostilities between the two neighboring communities over boundary disputes.

“Politicians from both sides are inciting residents, worsening the situation,” Lomachar said.

These latest attacks have once again highlighted the fragile peace along the West Pokot–Turkana border, where frequent clashes over pasture, livestock, and boundary disputes continue to claim lives despite government peace initiatives.