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School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers

By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano | Sep. 23, 2026
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Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Details have emerged about an alleged extortion scheme targeting school principals by officers from the Office of the Auditor General.

School Heads who spoke to the Standard in confidence for fear of victimisation are reporting demands ranging from Sh400,000 to Sh1.5 million for what they claim was a favourable audit report.

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Related Topics

Public School Financial Audits School Audits Auditor General School Principals
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