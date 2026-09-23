School principals allege extortion racket by Auditor-General officers

Details have emerged about an alleged extortion scheme targeting school principals by officers from the Office of the Auditor General.
School Heads who spoke to the Standard in confidence for fear of victimisation are reporting demands ranging from Sh400,000 to Sh1.5 million for what they claim was a favourable audit report.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902