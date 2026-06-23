Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sarah Cohen visits home where husband's body was found in septic tank

By Victor Budi | Jun. 23, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The slain businessman Tom Cohen.[File, Standard]

The High Court has granted Sarah Wairimu, wife of slain businessman Tom Cohen, a supervised visit to their Kitisiru home, marking her first access to the premises since her husband’s body was discovered in a septic tank on the property.

Justice Diana Kavedza allowed Wairimu to access the residence under strict police escort, pursuant to an earlier application by the accused. The court further directed that she be granted access to her banking services to manage her financial affairs as the trial proceeds.

The orders followed a request by her new defence counsel, Senior Counsel Pravin Bowry, who sought police-supervised visitation to Cohen’s home for the purpose of inspecting locations relevant to the case. Bowry, who recently took over from Conrade Maloba, has also called for fresh investigations and signalled his intention to build his legal representation from the very scene of the events.

“His new lawyer also requested to access the scene,” a security officer familiar with the matter told the Standard.

The directives came after a lengthy court session on June 15, 2026, during which homicide detectives presented video footage captured from the crime scene. In a dramatic turn, Wairimu, who has consistently maintained her innocence, was reported to have broken down in court as graphic images of the discovery of the body were shown to the gallery.

Further testimony emerged from a former household employee, who told the court that following Cohen’s disappearance, Wairimu had instructed staff to tell anyone inquiring that her husband had travelled to Thailand for medical treatment.

Court records also revealed that months before his disappearance, Cohen had visited Parklands Police Station to report an assault by his wife, submitting a P3 medical form in support of his complaint. However, investigators noted that plans to arrest Wairimu stalled after Cohen later declined to pursue the matter, and an anonymous letter was subsequently dropped off at the station, urging police to halt the probe.

Cohen, a prominent billionaire businessman based in Nairobi, went missing in July 2019. Following an intensive detective search, his body was found murdered and sealed inside one of the septic tanks at his Kitisiru home.

The trial continues before Justice Diana at the Kibera High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for July 13, 2026.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Court Rulling High Court Sarah Wairimu Tom Cohen
.

Latest Stories

Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
Politics
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Armed officers escort protesters along the streets
Coast
By Philip Mwakio and Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Karua's woes in Uganda make a mockery of EAC
Editorial
By Editorial
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Leaders dancing on Gen Z graves with an eye on 2027 and beyond
Total lockdown: Murkomen's 'normal day' meets Nairobi's roadblocks
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Total lockdown: Murkomen's 'normal day' meets Nairobi's roadblocks
Wreaths, barriers mark protest anniversary
By Josphat Thiong’o and Victor Budi 2 hrs ago
Wreaths, barriers mark protest anniversary
355 arrested as security officers accost grieving families
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
355 arrested as security officers accost grieving families
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved