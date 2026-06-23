Sarah Cohen visits home where husband's body was found in septic tank

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The slain businessman Tom Cohen.[File, Standard]

The High Court has granted Sarah Wairimu, wife of slain businessman Tom Cohen, a supervised visit to their Kitisiru home, marking her first access to the premises since her husband’s body was discovered in a septic tank on the property.

Justice Diana Kavedza allowed Wairimu to access the residence under strict police escort, pursuant to an earlier application by the accused. The court further directed that she be granted access to her banking services to manage her financial affairs as the trial proceeds.

The orders followed a request by her new defence counsel, Senior Counsel Pravin Bowry, who sought police-supervised visitation to Cohen’s home for the purpose of inspecting locations relevant to the case. Bowry, who recently took over from Conrade Maloba, has also called for fresh investigations and signalled his intention to build his legal representation from the very scene of the events.

“His new lawyer also requested to access the scene,” a security officer familiar with the matter told the Standard.

The directives came after a lengthy court session on June 15, 2026, during which homicide detectives presented video footage captured from the crime scene. In a dramatic turn, Wairimu, who has consistently maintained her innocence, was reported to have broken down in court as graphic images of the discovery of the body were shown to the gallery.

Further testimony emerged from a former household employee, who told the court that following Cohen’s disappearance, Wairimu had instructed staff to tell anyone inquiring that her husband had travelled to Thailand for medical treatment.

Court records also revealed that months before his disappearance, Cohen had visited Parklands Police Station to report an assault by his wife, submitting a P3 medical form in support of his complaint. However, investigators noted that plans to arrest Wairimu stalled after Cohen later declined to pursue the matter, and an anonymous letter was subsequently dropped off at the station, urging police to halt the probe.

Cohen, a prominent billionaire businessman based in Nairobi, went missing in July 2019. Following an intensive detective search, his body was found murdered and sealed inside one of the septic tanks at his Kitisiru home.

The trial continues before Justice Diana at the Kibera High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for July 13, 2026.