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DCI escorts Sarah Wairimu to Kitisuru home as Tob Cohen murder probe intensifies

By Herman Kamariki | Jun. 22, 2026
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Sarah Wairimu (second left) with her lawyer Philip Murgor (left) at the Kitisuru residence in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Investigations into the death of Dutch-Kenyan businessman Tob Cohen have intensified after DCI detectives, accompanied by court officials, escorted the main suspect, the widow Sarah Wairimu, to their Kitisuru residence in Nairobi.

The visit follows a court order allowing Wairimu to access some of her personal belongings and documents, including bank records and other financial documents at the residence.

Investigators said the exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to review documents and records that could be relevant to the case, while also addressing issues surrounding property and personal effects linked to the suspect.

Authorities revealed that the process is being conducted under court supervision as investigations and legal proceedings surrounding the case continue.

The death of Cohen remains one of Kenya’s most high-profile murder cases.

The Dutch businessman was found dead at his Kitisuru home in 2019, triggering investigations, court battles, and disputes over family wealth and property.

In February 2026, the widow of the slain Dutch businessman suffered a major blow after the Kibera High Court rejected her bid to nullify her ongoing murder trial and restart the case afresh before a different judge.

Justice Diana Kavedza dismissed two applications in which Wairimu had sought to have the proceedings declared a mistrial, expunge key documents from the court record, vacate all rulings made so far, and have the matter reassigned to another judge over allegations of bias

The judge held that Wairimu had failed to demonstrate that the court was prejudiced or incapable of conducting a fair trial.

The judge held that Wairimu had failed to demonstrate that the court was prejudiced or incapable of conducting a fair trial.

She is charged with the murder of her late Dutch billionaire husband, whose decomposed body was discovered in a septic tank at their Kitisuru home in September 2019, weeks after he was reported missing.

Cohen was last seen on July 19, 2019. The gruesome discovery triggered Wairimu's arrest, followed by a protracted legal battle that included a constitutional review application, which eventually led to the withdrawal of the original charges.

In January 2025, detectives re-arrested Wairimu after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions reviewed the murder file and approved fresh charges.

 The DPP said a review of the evidence had revealed sufficient grounds to prosecute her for murder.  

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Related Topics

Dutch Businessman Tob Cohen Sarah Wairimu Kibera High Court Justice Diana Kavedza
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