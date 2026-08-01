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Ruto's vision 2063 plan triggers sharp political divide

By Prestone Murunga | Aug. 1, 2026
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The Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined the Linda Wananchi brigade led by the Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi MP Babu Owino,former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale for a media briefing where they ruled out working with Ruto in the 2027 general Elections on July 30, 2026.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

President William Ruto's special national address on Vision 2063, has sparked a heated political debate, with opposition leaders and government allies offering sharply different interpretations of his plan  for Kenya's future.

Even before the Head of State addressed the nation from State House on Thursday evening, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had already attempted to frame the speech as hopeless.

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Related Topics

Vision 2063 William Ruto Rigathi Gachagua Edwin Sifuna
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