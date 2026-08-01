Ruto's vision 2063 plan triggers sharp political divide

President William Ruto's special national address on Vision 2063, has sparked a heated political debate, with opposition leaders and government allies offering sharply different interpretations of his plan for Kenya's future.
Even before the Head of State addressed the nation from State House on Thursday evening, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had already attempted to frame the speech as hopeless.
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