Ruku accuses Uhuru, Gachagua of portraying Mt Kenya as dishonest over Ruto

Audio By Vocalize

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Rukua during a Sunday Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral, Meru on August 2, 2026. [Courtesy]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of portraying the Mt Kenya community as people who cannot honour their political commitments after they turned against President William Ruto's administration.

Speaking after a Sunday Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral in Meru Town, Ruku said the Mt Kenya region remains committed to the promise made to Kenyans that President Ruto would serve two constitutional terms, just as Uhuru did before leaving office.

The Cabinet Secretary said it was the former President and other Mt Kenya leaders who traversed the country during the 2022 General Election campaign asking Kenyans to support a power-sharing arrangement in which Uhuru would complete his constitutionally mandated 10 years before handing over to Ruto for another 10 years.

Ruku questioned why some of the same leaders were now urging residents of the region to withdraw their support before the President completes his first term.

"They went across the country asking Kenyans to support this arrangement. Why are they now making the people of Mt Kenya appear as though they cannot honour a promise they made before the nation?" Ruku posed.

His remarks come amid growing political realignments in the Mt Kenya region following Gachagua's impeachment as Deputy President and the emergence of new political alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The region remains a key political battleground after overwhelmingly backing the Kenya Kwanza coalition in 2022.

Ruku accused Uhuru and Gachagua of advancing false narratives that the Kenya Kwanza administration had sidelined the Mt Kenya region, saying such claims were designed to create political divisions instead of promoting development.

According to the CS, Gachagua has sought to transform his personal political challenges into a community issue after his removal from office through the constitutional impeachment process.

He argued that the former Deputy President should accept the constitutional outcome rather than drag the entire Mt Kenya community into his political battles.

Ruku further maintained that President Ruto has not discriminated against the region, noting that some of the country's most influential ministries, state departments and senior government offices are headed by leaders from Mt Kenya West.

He added that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki currently occupies the highest office held by a leader from Mt Kenya East, demonstrating that the region continues to enjoy representation at the highest levels of government.

Ruku also accused Gachagua and some leaders from Mt Kenya West of undermining Kindiki by subjecting him to constant criticism while simultaneously calling on residents to abandon the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He said such attacks were divisive and politically motivated, insisting that leaders should instead focus on uniting the region behind development programmes being implemented by the government.

"Mt Kenya East will remain in government control. We shall continue supporting President Ruto because our priority is development, unity and ensuring our people benefit from government programmes," he said.