When the dead cannot rest over kin's fight for burial rights, property

A decent burial right is a wish for all humanity after breathing their last, but not for British Tycoon Harry Roy Veevers, who has stayed in the morgue for over 12 years as the polygamous family fights over the right to bury him.
Harry’s case is just one of many whose bodies have remained at the morgue as the families fight over who has the right to bury, who gets what share of the multi-billion estates, and when a hidden family pops up demanding recognition.
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