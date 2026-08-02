Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

When the dead cannot rest over kin's fight for burial rights, property

By Joackim Bwana | Aug. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
British Tycoon Harry Roy Veevers whose remains have stayed at the morgue since 2014 as his four children from two marriages fight to burry him in Kenya and UK. [File, Standard]

A decent burial right is a wish for all humanity after breathing their last, but not for British Tycoon Harry Roy Veevers, who has stayed in the morgue for over 12 years as the polygamous family fights over the right to bury him.

Harry’s case is just one of many whose bodies have remained at the morgue as the families fight over who has the right to bury, who gets what share of the multi-billion estates, and when a hidden family pops up demanding recognition.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya Burial Rights Succession Disputes Inheritance Battles Family Law
.

Latest Stories

The professor's curse: How policies punish dons for reading too much
The professor's curse: How policies punish dons for reading too much
Opinion
By Joel Changorok
34 mins ago
As our politicians behave badly, scholars imagine a better Kenya, world
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
34 mins ago
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
Business
By Brian Ngugi
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results
By Edwin Nyarangi 34 mins ago
Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results
Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate
By Edwin Nyarangi 34 mins ago
Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate
Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis
By Macharia Kamau 34 mins ago
Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
By Brian Ngugi 34 mins ago
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved